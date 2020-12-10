Schumer Had to Ask Feinstein Twice to Step Down From Judicial Panel After She Forgot Conversation, Report Says
‘PAINFUL TALKS’
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had to twice ask Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step aside from her leadership role on the Senate Judiciary Committee after she forgot their first conversation, The New Yorker reports. The article quotes several unnamed sources close to Feinstein expressing concern that the California Democrat, the oldest member of the Senate at 87, is struggling with her short-term memory. Jane Meyer reports that, following Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation process, Schumer had several “serious and painful talks” with Feinstein during which he encouraged her to step aside “with her dignity intact.” Schumer then reportedly had to confront her again after Feinstein forgot about their conversation. She announced last month that she will not seek another term as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, citing a need to put more focus on wildfires and drought conditions in her home state.