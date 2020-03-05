Schumer on Gorsuch, Kavanaugh Remarks: ‘In No Way Was I Making a Threat’
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday expressed regret for saying that Supreme Court justices will “pay the price” if they vote to uphold a controversial restriction to a Louisiana abortion law. “I should not have used the words I used yesterday. It didn’t come out the way I intended to,” Schumer reportedly said. “I’m from Brooklyn. We use strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did but in no way was I making a threat.” The Supreme Court on Wednesday was weighing a measure that would force Louisiana doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges. Schumer said on Wednesday that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh “won’t know what hit” them if they vote in favor of the case.
“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” he said. Chief Justice John Roberts condemned the senator’s remarks in a rare public statement, saying that “threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” adding, “All members of the court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”