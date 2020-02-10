Schumer Tells Inspectors General: Investigate Trump’s Retaliation Against Whistleblowers
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has urged every agency inspector general to investigate retaliation against whistleblowers who report misconduct from President Donald Trump. Schumer has written to each inspector general following the firing of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council. Vindman, one of the a star witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, was removed from his position at the White House on Friday. In a letter to Acting Inspector General Glenn Fine at the Defense Department, Schumer said the firings were “part of a dangerous, growing pattern of retaliation against those who report wrongdoing only to find themselves targeted by the President and subject to his wrath and vindictiveness.” Trump defended his controversial firing of Vindman over the weekend, saying he was “very insubordinate, reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly, &… was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to.”