Schwarzenegger Confronted With Family’s Nazi Ties During CNN Interview

Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered a forceful message to Nazi ideologues after he was confronted on CNN on Sunday about his own family ties to Hitler’s regime.

The 78-year-old former California governor—whose father was a member of the Nazi Party—reflected on his family’s history during State of the Union.

“The reason I bring [these controversies] up is because you have spoken so movingly in the past about your father‘s membership in the Nazi Party—denouncing it. What is your message to anybody in politics today embracing or praising Nazis or Hitler in any way?” Tapper said.

Schwarzenegger was silent for a moment before admitting he didn’t “know anything” about the specific scandals. But he had a clear message to any admirers of the Third Reich.

“I can just tell you one thing,” he said. “Anyone that idolizes Nazis, it‘s bad news. Because we have been there before, and we have seen the outcome.

“There are no winners, okay? It‘s that simple. And I think that‘s not the direction we want to go.”

Schwarzenegger's father voluntarily joined the Nazi Party in Austria and was an active member until a wartime injury removed him from the effort. David McNew/David McNew/Getty Images

Schwarzenegger’s father, Gustav, was an active member of the Nazi party until he was wounded in the Battle of Leningrad in 1943. His family’s past was a major talking point when the former bodybuilder was elected in 2003 to lead the state of California.

Schwarzenegger summarized that any idealization of Nazism is 'bad news,' with history showing us that nobody 'wins' from the ideology. Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images

Schwarzenegger went on to describe a long list of issues immediately facing the US, suggesting that real patriots would tackle those before looking toward neo-Nazism.

“What we want to do is we want to make sure that both of the parties—there‘s no matter if you‘re Democrat or Republican—get together and start figuring out what is best for the people of America,” he concluded.

Schwarzenegger’s message came after Platner, a Democrat running to unseat six-term Republican Susan Collins, came under fire after photos surfaced showing a tattoo of a Nazi symbol on his arm. He said he wasn’t aware of any Nazi meaning when he got the ink nearly two decades ago while out drinking with other Marines in Croatia.

Also last week, Ingrassia, a Trump aide, was forced to withdraw his nomination for a top federal post after leaked text messages revealed him describing himself as having a “Nazi streak.”

And in a separate controversy, a Young Republicans group chat was leaked, exposing members sharing racist memes and pro-Nazi remarks.