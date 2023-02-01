This Affordable Indoor Cycling Bike Will Revive Your Resolutions

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At-home exercise grew leaps and bounds during the pandemic, and though many have found their way back into group workout classes, boutique fitness studios, and crowded gyms, some have remained dedicated to keeping their workouts at home. And with a plethora of guided videos, innovative equipment, and other useful accommodations, there’s no need to rush to a public gym, especially if you have professional-level equipment waiting for you at home.

While brands like Peloton bikes found their fair share of popularity during the pandemic, it wasn’t the only brand that users came to rely on for the past few years. World-renowned bike company Schwinn also had a variety of equipment that users came to trust during the pandemic era, including the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike. Not only does the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike make challenging, body-sculpting cardio workouts something to look forward to in the comfort of home, but it is also an affordable, approachable model at only $999 compared to the more pricey Peloton brand.

As someone who hasn’t regularly cycled or attended a spin class in a few years, I feared I would struggle with incorporating a spinning routine into my exercise schedule, but with easy assembly, great guided workouts, and comfortable, adaptable features that will make your rides go by in a flash, this exercise bike is a revered, trusted bike for both experienced riders and beginners, which is probably why it has nearly 80% five-star reviews on Amazon. Everyone who rides it falls in love with it.

The indoor spinning bike will make your home feel like a boutique spinning studio, including a 40-pound flywheel, dual-sided pedals for regular tennis shoes and clips for cycling shoes, a Bluetooth armband that tracks your heart rate, two 3-pound dumbbells, a knob that takes you through 100 resistance levels in a few turns, four-way adjustable handlebars, an adjustable seat, and other useful accommodations that will make working out something you'll actually stick with this year and beyond.

Of all the indoor cycling bikes I’ve tried in the past, this is by far the smoothest ride I’ve ever taken, even compared to the Peloton bike. I also appreciate that I can ride the super-quiet Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike any time of day without it sounding like I’m revving an engine. Setting up the bike to suit your needs, from the handlebars to the seat height is very easy as well, so you won’t be forced to settle for anything less than what makes you most comfortable for a long, sweaty ride.

Part of what makes the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike so easy to use on a daily basis is the JRNY membership, which allows you to follow along for a variety of workouts—not just cycling. The bike is also compatible with third-party cycling apps, too, including Peloton and Zwift, if you want to utilize alternative training methods instead.

One of the few drawbacks of this indoor cycling bike is that it does not come included with a tablet, but if you want to utilize trainer-led, engaging, and challenging programs and apps like JRNY, which comes included for a year with the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike, all you need is a device, whether your phone or tablet, to prop up on the front of the included device holder, and off you go on the ride of your choice.

No matter your experience or expertise level, the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike is a well-rated, easy-to-use indoor bike that will give your wallet and existential fitness dread much ease. If your experience is anything like mine, you’ll find that keeping a solid, fuss-free workout routine with the Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike is as easy as riding a bike. Now off you go!

