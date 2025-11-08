Sci-fi Sequel Beats Out Oscar-Winner’s Latest Film

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Between work, maintaining a social life, and trying to get enough sleep, finding time to exercise can be a challenge. Naturally, when you finally do have time, you want every minute to count. Rowing engages 86 percent of your muscles, making it one of the most efficient full-body workouts—ideal for busy lifestyles or when you just want to get your workout over with. Unless you happen to live near a lake, a rowing machine is your best bet, and now’s the perfect time to invest. Right now, Hydrow is running a pre–Black Friday sale where you can save $500 on the Hydrow Origin Rower and $150 on the Hydrow Wave Rower for a limited time.

The Hydrow Origin Rower is where it all started, featuring patented technology that recreates the rhythmic feel of rowing on water. The Hydrow Wave Rower takes it further, with an intelligent training system that tracks your performance in real time.

If you want to take your training to the next level, consider upgrading with the Hydrow Membership. Your subscription provides one-on-one instruction, personalized workouts tailored to your performance, and immersive, on-the-water sessions led by world-class athletes and Olympians.

On top of that, your membership also unlocks over 5,000 workouts across HIIT, circuit training, yoga, and Pilates—ensuring a well-rounded fitness routine that fits any schedule. The best part? You can score even more savings when you use the code BEAST at checkout: BEAST, which will bring the total savings to: $550 off the Hydrow Origin Rower and $200 off the Hydrow Wave Rower.