1
College Student, 19, Found Dead a Week After Vanishing on Halloween
GONE TOO SOON
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.08.25 4:12PM EST 
Red Bank Catholic High School
Facebook/Red Bank Catholic High School/Facebook

The body of missing South Carolina college freshman Owen Tillman Kenney was discovered a week after he was last seen on Halloween. Kenney, 19, was found by police on Saturday morning after officers responded to reports of a “body in the water near Patriots Point,” People reported. The College of Charleston student was first reported missing on Nov. 1. Five days later, police confirmed Kenney “took his own life after walking onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway” at 3:49 a.m. on Oct. 31. “I would like to thank everyone who took part in the effort to get Owen back to his family,” Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker said. “We hope this recovery brings some measure of closure to a family experiencing unimaginable loss. We ask that everyone continue to respect the privacy of the Kenney family during this difficult time.” A New Jersey native, Kenney graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, N.J., in 2024.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org24/7.

Read it at People

2

Sci-fi Sequel Beats Out Oscar-Winner’s Latest Film

LAWRENCE VS. PREDATOR
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.08.25 3:41PM EST 
A photo still from 'Predator: Badlands'
20th Century Fox

Predator: Badlands has debuted at the top of the box office, beating Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence’s latest film, Die My Love. The latest installment in the sci-fi franchise opened with $15.6 million on Friday, including preview screenings. It’s projected to make between $25 and $30 million in its opening weekend. Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, with Lawrence at the helm opposite Robert Pattinson, earned around $1 million on Friday and in previews. The last two entries in the Predator franchise were the 2022 prequel Prey and a 2025 animated anthology film, Predator: Killer of Killers. Dan Trachtenberg directed both of those, in addition to Badlands. The film stars up-and-coming actor Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as a young outcast of the species with Elle Fanning playing his android companion—known as a “synthetic” from the Alien franchise. Disney doled out $105 million for the project, excluding marketing expenses. However, it is considerably less than the studio’s $180 million production budget for Tron: Ares, which was a box office flop, grossing roughly $136 million globally.

Read it at Variety

Shop with Scouted

Hydrow’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Live—Score Up to $500 Off Olympian-Approved Rowers Now
DON’T MISS THE BOAT
Scouted Staff
Published 11.07.25 6:40PM EST 
A woman uses a Hydrow Wave rowing machine in a bright home gym, pulling the handle as she follows an instructor on the built-in screen.
Hydrow

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Between work, maintaining a social life, and trying to get enough sleep, finding time to exercise can be a challenge. Naturally, when you finally do have time, you want every minute to count. Rowing engages 86 percent of your muscles, making it one of the most efficient full-body workouts—ideal for busy lifestyles or when you just want to get your workout over with. Unless you happen to live near a lake, a rowing machine is your best bet, and now’s the perfect time to invest. Right now, Hydrow is running a pre–Black Friday sale where you can save $500 on the Hydrow Origin Rower and $150 on the Hydrow Wave Rower for a limited time.

The Hydrow Origin Rower is where it all started, featuring patented technology that recreates the rhythmic feel of rowing on water. The Hydrow Wave Rower takes it further, with an intelligent training system that tracks your performance in real time.

Hydrow Early Black Friday Sale
Shop At Hydrow

If you want to take your training to the next level, consider upgrading with the Hydrow Membership. Your subscription provides one-on-one instruction, personalized workouts tailored to your performance, and immersive, on-the-water sessions led by world-class athletes and Olympians.

On top of that, your membership also unlocks over 5,000 workouts across HIIT, circuit training, yoga, and Pilates—ensuring a well-rounded fitness routine that fits any schedule. The best part? You can score even more savings when you use the code BEAST at checkout: BEAST, which will bring the total savings to: $550 off the Hydrow Origin Rower and $200 off the Hydrow Wave Rower.

3
Shutdown Flight Cancellation Chaos Reaches New Peak
DISRUPTION
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.08.25 3:18PM EST 
Published 11.08.25 1:16PM EST 
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 7: People are shown in line in Terminal E at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

Over 1,000 flights were cancelled nationwide on Friday due to a shortage of air traffic controllers caused by the government shutdown. The controllers are currently being required to work without pay. Flight delays also averaged four hours on Friday in Washington, D.C. Just under four percent of overall U.S. flights were cancelled, with 194 airports being affected, according to the New York Times. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said cuts could jump to as high as 20 percent. A bill proposed twice by Republican Senator Ron Johnson on Friday would have paid federal workers during the shutdown. Democrats blocked it twice, with Senator Gary Peters saying it would leave “too much discretion up to President Trump.” United Airlines Senior Vice President Mike Hanna told the Today show that the impact is comparable to a small winter storm, but Thanksgiving will exacerbate the effects. “The closer we get to the holidays, obviously, the available seats will be less,” he said.

Read it at Today Show

4
UPS Grounds Part of Its Fleet Following Deadly Crash
SAFETY REVIEW
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.08.25 11:50AM EST 
Published 11.08.25 11:49AM EST 
UPS Plane crash

UPS has grounded its fleet of the type of plane involved in Tuesday’s Louisville, Kentucky crash, the company said Friday. The fiery crash of the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has a confirmed death toll of 14 people, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board is heading an investigation into its cause. Boeing has recommended that three operators of the aircraft ground the planes, with further engineering analysis needed, the company said. There are 70 of the 34-year-old crafts operated by UPS, FedEx and Western Global, according to Boeing. FedEx said it is grounding its 28 planes while conducting a safety review. Crews continue to search the half-mile of wreckage, with a victim located on Friday, according to Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. Nine are still believed to be missing. “We pray for each of the victims’ families, and pray that no additional victims are lost as our first responders continue to search and seek answers that we all are looking for,” Greenberg said in a video statement.

Read it at ABC News

Shop with Scouted

This Scandi Recliner Uses Zero Gravity to Reduce Stress
WEIGHTLESS
Scouted Staff
Updated 11.03.25 3:53PM EST 
Published 11.03.25 3:52PM EST 
Woman in Stressless Adam Zero-Gravity Recliner in front of a window.
Stressless

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s no escaping it—it’s an increasingly overstimulating time to be alive. That means it isn’t always easy to come down to zero (or even a 10, for that matter) after a long day of work... or even just watching the news. That struggle inspired Nordic furniture company, Stressless, to mark its first foray into zero-gravity seating. The Stressless Adam recliner is the perfect combination of function and style. The concept is based on NASA’s findings that in a weightless environment, the body naturally floats in a relaxed, neutral position with minimal stress on muscles and joints.

Stressless® Adam
Buy At Stressless

Inspired by the nature and elements of the Norwegian landscape, this recliner creates a place to disconnect from your surroundings—to rest, recover, and fully recharge. Each Stressless piece is assembled by hand, with the aid of the most sophisticated technology available in furniture manufacturing. It is the latest evolution of Stressless’ main goal: to create the most comfortable seating experience ever. Visit Stressless’s website to find a local dealer and see what zero-gravity relaxation is all about.

5
MLB Star Announces Death of Baby Daughter
💔💔💔
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 9:58PM EST 
Alex Vesia
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout during Game Three of the National League Championship Series presented by loanDepot between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla shared the devastating news on Friday that their first child, daughter Sterling Sol Vesia, was stillborn. In a post on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Sterling Sol Vesia. Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always. Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday, October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.” The couple went on to thank the Dodgers, their baseball family and their fans for their support, writing, “We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.” They also thanked the medical staff at Cedars Sinai, adding, “Every person we came across was truly so incredible.” Prior to Game 7 of the World Series on Nov. 1, which saw the Dodgers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays, the team issued a statement announcing that Vesia would not be playing due to a “deeply personal family matter.” The team’s statement added, “The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

Read it at People

6
James Bond Director Dies at 75
REST IN PEACE
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 6:13PM EST 
Lee Tamahori in Berlin
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Award-winning filmmaker Lee Tamahori, known for directing films such as Once Were Warriors and the 2002 James Bond franchise film Die Another Day, has passed away at the age of 75. The Wellington, New Zealand-born moviemaker died “peacefully at home” after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, his family told Radio New Zealand in a statement. “His legacy continues with his whānau [family], his mokopuna [grandchild], every filmmaker he inspired, every boundary he broke, and every story he told with his genius eye and honest heart,” they said, adding that he “championed Māori talent both on and off screen.” After gaining fame in his home country with his debut feature, 1994’s Māori family drama Once Were Warriors, Tamahori was courted by Hollywood. He went on to direct such star-driven projects as 1996’s Mulholland Falls, with Nick Nolte and Jennifer Connelly, and 1997’s The Edge, starring Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin. In 2002, Tamahori was tapped to direct Die Another Day—Pierce Brosnan’s final outing as the slick spy 007 before Daniel Craig assumed the role in 2006’s Casino Royale—which was the franchise’s most successful film up to that point. Tamahori is survived by his longtime partner, Justine; his four children; and a granddaughter.

Read it at The Guardian

7
Denise Richards Wins Restraining Order Against Ex
STAY AWAY
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 8:36PM EST 
Denise Richards (right) and Aaron Phypers (left)
Denise Richards and estranged husband Aaron Phypers in 2024. Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Denise Richards is celebrating a legal victory in her ongoing divorce battle, with a judge granting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, a five-year restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. The ruling requires Phypers, 53, to stay at least 100 yards away from the actress at all times, and bars him from sharing any information about Richards with the media. He is also banned from owning or purchasing firearms. The ruling comes four months after Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers, whom she accused of abusing her throughout their seven-year marriage. Richards also accused her ex of violating that restraining order by sharing nude photos of her, taken from her laptop, with the press. Phypers denied all allegations and accused Richards of causing her own injuries, hiding a drug addiction, having an affair, and trashing their former home. In October, Phypers was arrested in connection with assault allegations, and now faces four felony charges, including two counts of injuring a spouse. As part of Friday’s ruling, Richards is permitted to record any future conversations she has with Phypers. The judge also mandated that Phypers return his ex-wife’s laptop.

Read it at People

8
The Rock Reveals How He Accidentally Announced bin Laden’s Death
TRUTH FAIRY
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 11.07.25 8:02PM EST 
Dwayne Johnson at The 14th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards Presented by Variety at Avalon Hollywood on November 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Dwayne Johnson at The 14th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards Presented by Variety at Avalon Hollywood on November 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

On May 2, 2011, President Barack Obama announced to the world that Osama bin Laden was dead—more than an hour after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had already shared the news. “Just got word that will shock the world,” the wrestler-turned-movie star wrote on Twitter at 10:24 p.m., a full 71 minutes before Obama addressed the public at 11:35 p.m. Speaking about the incident during a live recording of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Johnson shed some light on the “oh s---” moment. The 53-year-old star said that a “friend of a friend” shared the news with him and told him then-President Obama would be announcing it in about 20 minutes. “Twenty minutes go by, and at about the 25th minute, I tweet this,” Johnson told the audience. “Then I get a second call, and the call is, ‘Yeah, the president didn’t go on yet.’ And I went, ‘Oh s---.’” In truth, both Johnson and Obama were beaten to the punch by then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s chief of staff Keith Urbahn, who tweeted a more specific summary of events four minutes before The Rock’s hinting suggestion. Johnson was speaking to an audience of film students at Chapman University in Orange, California, to promote his latest movie, The Smashing Machine.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

Shop with Scouted

Why More Men Are Turning to Keeps for Personalized Hair Loss Treatment
HAIR-RAISING
Scouted Staff
Published 11.06.25 3:56PM EST 
Young man with nice haircut.
Drew Hays / Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hair Loss is natural—in fact, male pattern baldness is a common condition. According to Keeps, it affects two out of every three men by age 35. Despite that prevalence, finding a treatment to address hair thinning isn’t one-size-fits-all. That’s what sets Keeps apart. Keeps is a 100 percent online subscription service that offers personalized and clinically proven hair thinning treatments, formulated to help you reclaim control of your hair journey. Whether you want to rock hair or no hair, Keeps believes you should be the one to decide.

Keeps recommends three popular plans for treating specific types of hair loss: a topical treatment for thinning at the crown, an oral treatment for a receding hairline, and a combination of topical and oral treatments for overall thinning.

Keeps Hair Thinning Subscription Service
Subscribe At Keeps

If you aren’t sure what plan to choose, Keeps also has a quiz to help you identify the best program for you. Keeps offers professional care for hair loss from the comfort of your home, without ever visiting a doctor’s office or pharmacy. Treatments arrive in discreet packaging right at your door, making it convenient and simple.

Plus, Keep’s onboarding process is streamlined and quick—forget having to wait months to see an expert in person. To get started, complete an online consultation, and a licensed clinician will match you with a treatment plan tailored to address your hair loss concerns. Right now, Keeps is offering discounts on plans here.

9
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singers Floored by Grammy Noms
GRAMMY HUNTERS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 2:45PM EST 
Rei Ami, Ejae and Audrey Nuna of 'KPop Demon Hunters' perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The singers behind the fictional band, Huntrix, from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, have received several 2026 Grammy nominations. The 2025 film’s hit song, “Golden,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them all three of their nominations on Friday. Singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami were nominated in the categories: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Song of the Year — the first time a K-pop group has been nominated in that field. “There have [been] a lot of different emotions. Obviously, there is pure ecstasy, it’s somewhere deep in there, but I think there’s also shock,” Nuna told The Hollywood Reporter. David Guetta’s remix of the song was also nominated for Best Remixed Recording, with the film’s soundtrack for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. “I blacked out,” Ami joked when asked how she felt on hearing the news. The film, which became Netflix’s most popular ever, follows a K-pop girl group fighting monsters from the underworld. The song’s co-writer, Mark Sonnenblick, also earned a nomination for the hit track. “One is enough. It’s more than enough. It’s so much hard to achieve, but damn, getting multiple is just crazy,” EJAE said.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

10
Woman’s Muddy Mugshot Goes Viral After Cops Found Her Inside Wall
DIRTY BUSINESS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 4:34PM EST 
Caleigh Gottsche's mugshot
Henry County Jail

A woman suspected of burglary was snapped in a mugshot with her face covered in dirt after being pulled out of the walls of an Illinois business. Caleigh Gottsche, 26, was arrested on Wednesday after a business owner in Geneseo heard whispering in the walls, according to a police statement. The noise stopped when cops were called, and officers left after arriving and not hearing it. But they returned when contacted a second time. “Officers were able to make voice contact with an individual and determined that a person was located between interior walls of a business,” the police statement said. She was pulled out by the fire department, and several businesses at the location sustained damage at potential entry points on the roof, according to WSAZ3. Two other suspects had already fled and are still being sought, the outlet said. The woman was charged with burglary, damage to property and trespassing, police said. It remains unclear what business she was in, what she has been accused of stealing and how she became trapped in the wall. Just three days earlier, she was arrested in Iowa for allegedly driving while barred—with that mugshot being starkly different from her muddied face days later.

Caleigh Gottsche's mugshot
Scott County Sheriff's Offce
Read it at New York Post

