Scientific American Endorses Joe Biden, Citing Trump’s ‘Inept’ COVID-19 Response
MAKING HISTORY
Scientific American has endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the magazine’s first-ever presidential endorsement in its 175-year history. “We urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment,” the editors of Scientific American wrote, noting that they felt “compelled” to make the endorsement. The magazine said Trump’s repeated lies about the pandemic, his misinformation about testing, dismissal of face-mask requirements, and rejection of the facts has caused “catastrophic” damage. “Joe Biden, in contrast, comes prepared with plans to control COVID-19, improve health care, reduce carbon emissions and restore the role of legitimate science in policy making," the magazine wrote.