Scientists Are About to Crack Open a Mysterious Sarcophagus Found Under Notre Dame
BURIED TREASURE
When a fire broke out under the roof of Notre-Dame de Paris in 2019, destroying the cathedral’s iconic spire and doing extensive harm to its upper walls, the world lamented the damage sustained by one of France’s most beloved architectural marvels. In the course of the efforts to restore the structure, however, something extraordinary was uncovered: In March, workers discovered painted sculptures, several tombs and an entirely preserved leaden sarcophagus buried beneath the cathedral. On Thursday, French archaeologists announced that the sarcophagus, which is believed to date back to the 14th century and may contain the remains of a senior dignitary or religious authority figure, will be sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Toulouse to be opened and thoroughly examined by experts. Already, scientists have probed the sarcophagus with an endoscopic camera and observed a partial skeleton, hair and a pillow made of fabric and leaves. “If it turns out that it is in fact a sarcophagus from the Middle Ages, we are dealing with an extremely rare burial practice,” archaeologist Christophe Besnier said. The sarcophagus and other items were found amongst brick pipes, thought to be the remnants of a 19th century heating system.