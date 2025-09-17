Scientists Claim to Potentially Revive Long-Extinct Dodo Bird

A dismembered body found in a Tesla belonging to R&B singer D4vd has been identified as a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas, according to TMZ. Rivas’ body was discovered in a tow yard in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, after police were called about a stench emanating from the vehicle. The “severely decomposed” corpse was then discovered inside a bag in the Tesla Model Y, with a report suggesting the victim was “inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found.” The vehicle was later found to be registered to singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke. An earlier report said the victim was a female with wavy black hair and a distinctive tattoo on her right index finger. The tattoo, which read “Shhh…” was used by Rivas’ mother to identify the body as that of her missing daughter, who reportedly had a boyfriend named David and vanished in April 2024. Burke is currently on a world tour and is not in the U.S., but is said to be “cooperating with authorities. The vehicle has a Texas license plate and is registered to D4vd, and has not been reported stolen. The investigation continues.
A 29-year-old hiker was rushed to the hospital after being ambushed by a bear while hiking in Yellowstone National Park, park officials confirmed. The hiker was trekking solo on Turbid Lake Trail when he encountered the bear, thought to be a grizzly, and attempted to ward it off using a spray, the park said. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm during the attack and was found by park rangers about an hour later, where he was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Turbid Lake Trail has been closed while park authorities investigate the attack. “Because this incident was a defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear,” Yellowstone said in a statement. The incident was the first time a hiker had been attacked by a bear in the National Park since 2021, when a grizzly bear ambushed another solo traveller. Park officials strongly recommend hiking in groups of three or more, making noise, and carrying bear spray to prevent such encounters.
Rob Lowe is terrified of golf buggies and “almost got killed” in one at Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding. The Parks and Recreation star was speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 16 when he recounted getting into a spin in one just 10 days prior, according to People. Lowe, has been friends with Patrick’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, for years—the star’s sons Matthew, 32, and John Owen, 29, are around the same age as the 31-year-old White Lotus actor. “I’ve known Patrick since he was a little boy,” Lowe said. He had been present as Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion tied the knot at Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho, and it was here that things went south. He told Kimmel, “I literally almost got killed on a golf cart… I’ll do crazy stuff, I’ll big wave surf, I’ll heli-ski, but little things scare me. Like, I’m petrified of golf carts... I’m really, really petrified of rolling a golf cart… I did a full double 360.” Quizzed by the host over his top speed, Lowe continued, “It was down a really steep hill, and the grass was wet. But I’ve had movies where they give you stunt driving, so I just kept the wheel like this [keeping still] like I was trained to. My friend said, ‘You looked like a statue as you were spinning.’” Kimmel then asked him if he tried the break, to which Lowe replied: “No! Then you’re done. You do not want to do that,” the West Wing star added, revealing where the fear came from: “I’ll tell you what it is. It’s that I feel that they’re tipsy-topsy, like, ready to roll over all the time.”
Scientists Claim to Potentially Revive Long-Extinct Dodo Bird
A “de-extinction” company has revealed it has made a “pivotal step” in reviving the long-extinct dodo bird. Colossal Biosciences revealed it successfully grew pigeon primordial germ cells, the precursor cells to sperm and eggs. “Our goal is to make enough dodos with enough genetic diversity engineered into them that we can put them back into the wild where they can truly thrive,” said Chief Executive Ben Lamm. “We’re not looking to make two dodos, we’re looking to make thousands.” The flightless bird went extinct in the 17th century, but it has become relevant as a symbol of extinction. The company is using CRISPR gene-editing technology, developing gene-edited chickens to act as surrogates for the dodos. Not everyone is on board with the revival. Biologist Rich Grenyer from the University of Oxford called de-extinction plans a “dangerous” distraction that results in a “simulation.” “By labelling genetically engineered modern species as extinct ones brought back from the dead...it’s a huge moral hazard; a massive enabler for the activities that causes species to go extinct in the first place,” he said. The company has previously made headlines for attempting to revive other extinct species like the woolly mammoth and dire wolf.
Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield has quit the company after 47 years, citing a loss of freedom to “pursue our values.” The 74-year-old started the Vermont company alongside Ben Cohen and aligned it closely with social justice issues and activism. In his resignation letter, posted on Cohen’s X account, Greenfield said the freedom to express the values they hold dear had been part of their agreement with Unilever when it bought company in 2000. Now though, he says with a “broken heart” he can’t continue “in good conscience.” His exit comes as Unilever prepares to spin off its ice cream wing, the Magnum Ice Cream Company. “It’s profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone,” Greenfield wrote. He added, “Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power,” complaining it comes while the “country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community.” Cohen and Greenfield had clashed with Unilever over the years for their activism. Unilever said in a statement: “We disagree with his perspective and have sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry’s powerful values-based position in the world.”
A transatlantic flight was grounded after flames spat from its engine as it prepared to take off. Footage of Swiss Air Lines Flight LX55 taxiing is interrupted by a flash of orange from the rear of its right thruster, followed by a cloud of smoke. The Airbus A330-300 was taking off from Boston Logan International Airport for Zurich, Switzerland, but was forced to abort. It reportedly did so under its own power, and no one was hurt. According to CBS, the Federal Aviation Agency said in a statement, “The crew of SWISS Flight LX55 stopped their takeoff at Boston Logan International Airport due to engine issues around 6:25 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The FAA briefly paused some arrivals to the airport before the plane taxied off the runway. The FAA will investigate.” Speaking to NBC Boston, a passenger aboard the flight said there was “kind of a boom noise and a big jolt, so the plane jolts forward.” Swiss Air Lines told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Investigations into the exact nature of the engine problem are currently underway... We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to passengers by this incident.”
Tennis star Taylor Townsend issued a groveling apology on Wednesday after facing a social media backlash over insensitive comments made about Chinese food. Taylor, the world No. 1 doubles player, shared videos on Instagram of buffet food during a trip to Shenzen, China, calling the dishes “the craziest thing I’ve ever seen... and people eating this.” The dishes, which included soft-shelled turtle, bullfrog, and sea cucumber, prompted her to exclaim, “These people are literally killing frogs... bullfrogs. Aren’t those poisonous? Aren’t those the ones that be giving you warts and boils and stuff? And turtles?... All in all, I’d give this, like, a solid two out of 10 so far, because this is crazy!” The comments stoked outrage on English and Chinese social media, prompting a swift apology from the 29-year-old American, who is in China for the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup. “I just wanted to come on here and apologize sincerely from the bottom of my heart,” Townsend said in a video posted on Instagram. “I understand that I am so privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences, which is one of the things I love so much about what I do. I have had nothing but the most amazing experience and time here, and in the tournament. Everyone has been so kind and so gracious and the things that I said are not representative of that at all... I just truly apologize.”
A Spirit Airlines pilot was warned his plane was getting dangerously close to Air Force One. Air Traffic Control sent repeated messages warning the plane to change course as it flew just seven miles from the presidential plane. Flight 1300 was instructed by air traffic control to alter its course during its flight from Fort Lauderdale to Boston after encroaching on the president’s airspace, according to a local news station. In a recording obtained by WCVB, an air traffic controller can be heard saying, “Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees right now. Pay attention. Spirit 1300, traffic’s off your left wing by six, eight miles 747. I’m sure you can see who it is.” Both planes landed safely, and the Daily Beast has contacted Spirit for comment. Donald Trump was on the plane as he flew to the U.K. for a historic second state visit. Air traffic control systems have been under scrutiny in the wake of the Potomac mid-air collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines flight in January, which killed 67 people. That scrutiny, however, has coincided with numerous incidents, particularly at Newark Airport, New Jersey, which have included mid-air losses of communications and even radar. In a statement to the Daily Beast, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson said the Flight 1300 “followed procedures and air traffic control instructions while en route to Boston and landed uneventfully... Safety is always our top priority.”
An arrest has been made after unreleased Beyoncé music was stolen from a rental car in Atlanta during the singer’s Cowboy Carter tour. Police confirmed on Tuesday that suspect Kelvin Evans was arrested on Aug. 26 by Hapeville Police and booked into the Fulton County Jail. However, stolen hard drives that included unreleased music, plans for the singer’s live shows, and previous concert set lists have not been recovered. The suspect is accused of breaking into a rental car on July 8, taking suitcases that belonged to the superstar’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue. According to a 911 call released by the Atlanta Police Department, Grant told the dispatcher, “They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s, like, of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything.” The singer’s father, Mathew Knowles, told Don Lemon last month that he was shocked by the security breach. “I can tell you, Don, her choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her because he would be in hot water!” He added, “Why did he have a hard drive with all of her music? He’s a choreographer. And if he did have it, why didn’t he secure it?”
The Walking Dead script supervisor Amy Blanc Lacy, 62, has died after a hit-and-run when a driver crashed into her car and fled the scene with his golf clubs, according to police. Lacy was riding in the back seat of a Toyota Prius driven by her son Oliver, 23, when Buck Rollins, 31, allegedly lost control of his Hyundai Elantra and collided with them in an intersection in Atlanta, Georgia, People reported. Rollins was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by People. Lacy, who also worked on Marvel’s Loki, Halt and Catch Fire, and most recently The Great Lillian Hall, was critically injured in the crash, which occurred just after 5 p.m. on Labor Day. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was taken off of life support on Sept. 5. Oliver and Adrian, Lacy’s 25-year-old son who was also riding in the car, were both injured and hospitalized. Rollins allegedly continued driving before being seen on video taking his golf clubs out of the car and walking away from the scene, according to the affidavit. Rollins later surrendered at the Fulton County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit and run, reckless driving, and speeding. He has been released on a $70,000 bond, Fox 5 reported. Director Erin Lee Carr and Walking Dead star Khary Payton have both paid tribute to Lacy on Instagram.