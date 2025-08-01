WATCH: Newly Discovered Insect Species Looks Like an ‘Alien’ Movie Come to Life

Beloved Nancy Meyers Rom-Com Is Getting a TV Reboot
HOLIDAY MODE
Filmmaker Nancy Meyers’ beloved 2006 Christmas rom-com, The Holiday, will soon be back on screen, and this time, in serialized form. However, Meyers does not seem to be included in the TV reboot, Deadline reports. Production studio Left Bank Pictures brought on Krissie Ducker (the lead writer of Sweetpea) as writer and executive producer and Rob Delaney (co-creator and co-star of Catastrophe), who will also write for the upcoming limited series. The Holiday follows two unhappily single women, one from Los Angeles and the other from London, who temporarily swap their houses and find love. The search is on for the lead actors, though they have a tough act to follow, as fans are attached to the original iconic star-studded cast, featuring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black. The new series will be available to stream on Apple TV+, Deadline reports. The original movie earned over $200 million at the box office upon its release and has become a Christmas classic, although amusingly, Meyers claims she never intended it to be a Christmas movie.