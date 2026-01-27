Scientists Find 430,000-Year-Old Wooden Tools in Greece

A retired lieutenant colonel who blew the whistle on President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial is running for Senate in Florida. Alexander Vindman was a member of the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, but is now running as a Democrat against GOP Sen. Ashley Moody, believing the 2026 midterms will be a referendum on Trump. The Ukraine-born Army combat veteran previously testified before Congress about a 2019 call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said he “couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” claiming Trump made “inappropriate,” political demands about launching an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter. “It was improper for the president to request—to demand—an investigation into a political opponent, especially [from] a foreign power,” the BBC reports. When Trump was acquitted, Vindman was fired, going on to work on behalf of veterans and as a staunch anti-Trump critic. “This president unleashed a reign of terror and retribution, not just against me and my family, but against all of us,” Vindman said in a two-minute campaign video launched on Tuesday. “Today, our country is in chaos.” Democrats need four seats to win the Senate.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Trump Nemesis Runs for Office in President’s Home StateFIGHTING BACKHe lost his job when Trump was acquitted.
- 2MAGA Activist Arrested After Secret Bunker DiscoverySUBTERRANEAN SANCTUARYAuthorities investigating a tip about an illegal marijuana farm instead found a secret cavern and stockpile of weapons.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC-Spiked Treats Will Help You Enjoy Dry JanuaryDRY JANUARYWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 3Coco Gauff’s Private Racket Meltdown Caught on CameraANGER SERVED UPElina Svitolina knocked Coco Gauff out of the Australian Open.
- 4Mayoral Candidate Arrested Over 2015 Death of His WifeCOLD CASE HEATS UPMichael Anthony Leon is alleged to have killed his wife and staged her death as a suicide.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 50% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s V-Day SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Valentine’s Day sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 5Scientists Find 430,000-Year-Old Wooden Tools in GreeceNEW DISCOVERYThe new artifacts were uncovered in a former lakeshore mine.
- 6Piranha Attack Leaves 10 InjuredSHOCKED SWIMMERSAttacks in the region are said to be rare.
- 7AI Boss Sounds Alarm Over Imminent ‘Test’ for HumankindWARNING“The years in front of us will be impossibly hard,” the CEO of one of the world’s most prominent AI companies wrote.
- 8Legendary Reggae Artist Dies at 73‘TRUE ICON’Two-time Grammy winner Lowell Fillmore “Sly” Dunbar died on Monday morning.
Shop with ScoutedThis Valentine’s Day, Get in Sync With Matching UnderwearFOR BOTH YOUR ASSETSIt’s a little Valentine’s Day secret you’ll both share.
- 9Delta Attendants’ Surprising Way to Curb Unruly PassengerUNORTHODOXThese flight attendants have many tools in their toolbox.
- 10MAGA Billionaire Donates $10K to Slain Nurse’s FamilyPAYING BOTH SIDESHe previously donated the same amount to ICE shooter Jonathan Ross.
A routine law enforcement operation took a strange turn when officers uncovered a hidden underground bunker packed with weapons at the home of a prominent MAGA activist. Authorities said a secret cavern containing a home gym, armchair, and television was discovered beneath a Shasta County, California, property, alongside a cache of firearms, ammunition, and body armor. The bunker, located at the base of a 100-foot water drainage pipe, was decorated with a Bennington flag, a symbol carried by some supporters of President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 riot. Michael Jay Kamfolt, 40, was arrested on Jan. 20 after California Highway Patrol officers investigating a tip about an illegal marijuana farm executed a search warrant at his Anderson home. Officers seized 13 firearms, including three AR-15-style assault rifles and a sawed-off shotgun, along with four soft body armor vests, 30 high-capacity magazines, and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition. Two of the guns had been reported stolen, one in 2016 and another in 1978, according to the California Highway Patrol. “This operation went far beyond an illegal grow,” said Northern Division Chief John Pinoli. Kamfolt, a friend of far-right local official Kevin Crye, is a well-known conservative activist who parrots MAGA concerns about voting fraud.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
Tennis star Coco Gauff was caught on camera smashing her racket during what appeared to be a private moment on the court. Gauff endured a tough defeat at the Australian Open on Tuesday, falling 6-1, 6-2 to the 12th seed Elina Svitolina, committing 26 unforced errors in under an hour. The 21-year-old was clearly shaken on court as her performance unraveled. After the match, seeking a private moment to vent, Gauff headed off-court and began repeatedly smashing her racket against a concrete ramp. She believed she was away from cameras, but the incident was quickly captured and shared online. Gauff later addressed the episode, expressing frustration over the lack of privacy. “I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn’t a camera, because I don’t necessarily like breaking rackets, but I lost 6-1, 6-2,” she said in a post-match news conference. She emphasized that venting privately helps prevent her from being irritable with her supportive team, who “don’t deserve” any misdirected frustration.
A one-time mayoral candidate from California’s Bay Area was charged with the murder of his wife after an investigation uncovered that he had faked her suicide over a decade ago. The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged Michael Anthony Leon, who ran for the mayorship of Antioch, California, in 2012 and came in fourth, with murder and personal use of a firearm causing death. Leon, 66, was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 22, and is set to be arraigned on Feb. 10. On Sept. 28, 2015, officials were called to the Leon residence in Antioch, where they discovered Brenda Joyce Leon dead. Authorities found a suicide note beside Brenda, 52, and attributed her death to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Brenda’s family believed there was foul play involved, and in 2021, her two adult daughters filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an unnamed “John Doe,” alleging that her suicide note was faked and the scene had been staged. An investigation into Brenda’s death revealed “previously unknown digital evidence” and “new factual details” that aided in the decision to file charges, a press release said. If convicted, Leon faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.
Scientists Find 430,000-Year-Old Wooden Tools in Greece
Scientists have uncovered wooden tools dating back 430,000 years, believed to be the oldest wooden tools discovered yet. The artifacts were found at a lake shore in Greece’s Megalopolis basin, according to new research published on Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. One of the tools is an alder trunk measuring two and a half feet, which could have been used for digging in the mud. The other is a small chunk of willow or poplar wood that could have been used to shape stone tools. The wooden tools recovered from a site called Marathousa 1 “represent the earliest handheld wooden tools, and include a new tool type, together demonstrating the importance of systematic investigation of early wood remains,” researchers said. The newly uncovered artifacts were possibly buried by sediment and preserved by a wet environment. The researchers didn’t directly date the wooden tools, but the site where they were found is about 430,000 years old, providing insight into their age.
Ten people were wounded after piranhas surged into a popular bathing spot in a river on Sunday. The marauding fish took swimmers in Brazil’s Paraguacu River in the northeast state of Bahia by surprise, leaving most of the victims with injuries to their feet and ankles. Historically, attacks there have been rare, leading authorities in the municipality of Iacu to close stretches of river, erect signs warning people of the danger, and launch a study to better understand what happened. According to the Daily Mail, a nearby food and drink stand said in a statement, “When the first incidents involving attacks on bathers started occurring, we assisted them and directed them to the nearest health centre. We also informed all the customers who were under parasols we had hired or in the water about the dangers of remaining in the river. We closed up early due to what happened.” It added that it would be withholding some of its services “until there’s further clarity on what is causing these attacks.”
The man behind the company that has developed some of the most advanced large language model (LLM) systems in the world, and one of the most powerful AI systems globally, has written a 38-page essay warning about the very technology his company is helping to advance. “It is somewhat awkward to say this as the CEO of an AI company, but I think the next tier of risk is actually AI companies themselves,” Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, wrote on Monday. Amodei warned that if AI continues to develop at its current pace, it could soon surpass humans at “essentially everything.” He said this rapid advancement could lead to massive job losses, rising terror threats, the empowerment of authoritarian regimes, and a situation where leaders resist imposing restrictions due to the power and money involved. “I believe we are entering a rite of passage, both turbulent and inevitable, which will test who we are as a species,” he said. For this reason, Amodei wrote that he penned the essay to “jolt people awake” to the dangers of AI. “The years in front of us will be impossibly hard, asking more of us than we think we can give,” he wrote. The essay follows a “Statement on Superintelligence,” released in October to call for restrictions on AI, which has been signed by more than 100,000 people, including AI pioneers, celebrities, royals, politicians, and business leaders.
Lowell Fillmore “Sly” Dunbar, a Jamaican drummer and one-half of the production duo Sly and Robbie, has died at the age of 73, sources confirmed to The Guardian. “About 7 o’clock this morning, I went to wake him up and he wasn’t responding,” Dunbar’s wife, Thelma, told the Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner, which confirmed that the artist died on Monday morning. “I knew he was sick… but I didn’t know that he was this sick,” Thelma said. Famed British DJ David Rodigan called Dunbar a “true icon.” Dunbar connected with Robbie Shakespeare—who died in 2021—in 1972, and the pair quickly became the most in-demand rhythm section in reggae, releasing more than 30 albums during their time together. The two formed their own record label, Taxi Records, in 1980. Dunbar was a 13-time Grammy nominee and a two-time winner, receiving awards in 1985 for Best Reggae Recording for the Black Uhuru album Anthem, for which Dunbar and Shakespeare were producers, and in 1999 for Best Reggae Album for the Sly and Robbie album Friends. No official cause of death has been reported.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
This Valentine’s Day, skip the one-and-done lingerie and go for something you’ll both enjoy wearing (and taking off) again and again: matching sets of comfy, cheeky underwear from Shinesty. With more than 70,000 five-star reviews, the brand has earned a loyal following, and after one wear, you’ll see exactly why. Shinesty’s underwear is made from an ultra-soft micro modal blend that’s three times softer than cotton, breathable, and moisture-wicking for all-day comfort. Shinesty’s men’s collection features a patented Ball Hammock pouch design that keeps the goods comfortably supported, off your legs, and looking even better than usual.
In fact, Shinesty is so confident you’ll love your new undies that it backs them with a no-risk guarantee. If you don’t love your Shinesty underwear, they’re free. The real fun of Shinesty’s undies is the lineup of playfully sexy prints. From lace-print pairs that hint at new positions to try, to glow-in-the-dark styles inspired by star constellations, each design brings a wink of personality. There’s even a lollipop-print pair that leaves very little to the imagination about where your mouth should go—perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Flight attendants have become more innovative in their efforts to curb plane disruptions. On a Jan. 18 flight from Minneapolis to Tokyo, Delta cabin crew prevented a bad situation from getting worse by blocking in an unruly passenger with their beverage carts. Court documents obtained by People stated that the trouble began when a 64-year-old male passenger boarded the plane, already experiencing difficulty speaking and stumbling. Shortly after the flight took off, the passenger shoved a female member of the cabin crew, after which two male flight attendants attempted to separate the attacker and the attendant. After the passenger was made to sit down, he got up and began beelining for first class, prompting the flight attendants to use the beverage carts as physical barriers to his rampage. To avoid endangering the remaining passengers or attendants, the pilot conducted an emergency landing. A Delta spokesperson referred to the incident as regarding “potential medical issues involving a customer” and said the individual was sent to a medical facility. Based on court records, the passenger was arrested less than a week after the initial event on two counts, one for interfering with the flight crew and one for assault.
A MAGA billionaire who gave $10,000 to the shooter of Renee Good has donated the same amount to the family of slain nurse Alex Pretti. Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman came under fire in January after he donated funds to Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot and killed 37-year-old mom-of-three Good. Pretti was shot dead in Minneapolis on Saturday as he protested ICE’s presence in the city, with a GoFundMe in his name having surpassed $1 million at the time of writing. Of that pot, $10,000 is reported by The Wall Street Journal to have come from Pershing Square founder Ackman, who previously claimed he had also tried to give money to Good’s family, following her shooting on Jan. 7, ”but it was already closed as it had achieved its $1.5 million fundraising objective,” he said. “My purpose in supporting Ross and attempting to support Good was not to make a political statement,” Ackman said previously. “I was simply continuing my longstanding commitment to assisting those accused of crimes of providing for their defense.”