Scientists Find World’s Oldest Mummies in Surprising Location

Brawl on Mega Cruise Ship Forces Return to Port
CRUISE CHAOS
A fight aboard one of the world’s largest cruise ships forced the Royal Caribbean vessel to return to Miami on Monday night, with two taken to the hospital. Royal Caribbean’s “Wonder of the Seas,” which was the largest cruise ship ever built until 2024, said there was an “altercation” on the ship before it returned to Port Miami, where it was met by police and fire rescue personnel. The ship had left the port at 4:30 p.m. Monday for its four-day round trip through the Bahamas. A witness told local10 they saw people running to the pool area before the captain announced the return. Another witness shared photos of two injured people being taken off the ship on stretchers by officials. They reported seeing “about a dozen people” escorted off the vessel, with one being “quite angry.” The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel said they provided care to adult guests onboard, in addition to Royal Caribbean’s own team. While it remains unclear what started the altercation and what transpired, a spokesperson for the Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement, “Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries.” They labeled it an “ongoing investigation.” The two injured went to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for examination and treatment.