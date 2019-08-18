CHEAT SHEET
Scientists Hold Funeral for Iceland’s Melting Okjökull Glacier
Scientists gathered in Borgarfjörður, Iceland on Sunday to memorialize Okjökull, the country’s first glacier lost to climate change. Ok, as the glacier is known for short, lost its glacier status in 2014 and has continued to melt. Those gathered will memorialize the glacier with a “letter to the future” on the site where where it once stood. “In the next 200 years, all our glaciers are expected to follow the same path. This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and know what needs to be done,” the memorial plaque, written in English and Icelandic, states. “Only you know if we did it.”