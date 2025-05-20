Scientists Perplexed by Monkeys Caught Kidnapping Babies From Another Species

Denzel Washington skipped a Cannes press conference after blowing up at a pushy photographer on the red carpet. The Hollywood legend was on the French Riviera to attend the world premiere of his latest collaboration with director Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest, when a photographer reportedly grabbed him on Monday, according to the New York Post. Washington didn’t like it and blew up at him, reportedly shouting, “Stop it!” He then failed to appear at Tuesday’s press conference at the Palais des Festivals. Daily Mail Online reported that it is unclear if scheduling conflicts meant the actor had to jet back to New York where he is performing in a Broadway production of Othello. Spike Lee touched on the matter at the press gaggle, quipping: “The last time I was in this room, I had to apologise for a f--- up, but I won’t be apologising today for a f--- up.” He was referencing his 2021 gaffe where he accidentally revealed the Palme d’Or winner, before the official announcement. Washington’s reps have been contacted for comment.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Denzel Washington Skips Cannes Event After Blow UpHAD ENOUGHOn Monday the veteran actor, 70, blew up at a photographer on the red carpet. On Tuesday he was nowhere to be seen.
- 2Plane Narrowly Avoids Crashing After Aborted TakeoffNEAR MISSDisaster was narrowly averted at LaGuardia after two planes nearly collided on the runway.
Shop with ScoutedLelo’s Top-Rated Luxury Sex Toys Are Up to 40% Off Today GOOD VIBES ONLYYou can save up to 40% on these luxe sex toys.
- 3Monkeys Caught Kidnapping Babies From Another SpeciesMONKEY BUSINESSCamera footage shot on an uninhabited island showed male capuchin monkeys carrying around abducted baby howler monkeys for no obvious reason.
- 4Reputation Scores of Musk's Tesla and SpaceX NosediveTHE MUSK EFFECTElon Musk’s time embedded in the Trump administration appears to have harmed his most beloved companies.
Partner updateAD BY Hero CosmeticsThis Mighty Patch Visibly Improves Pimples While You SleepSMALL BUT MIGHTYNever pop pimples again after using these patches.
- 5Trump Makes NSFW Election Boast to Kennedy Center BoardHOW PRESIDENTIALThe president’s spokesperson then shared the crude comment from his official White House account.
- 6Iconic Music Duo Are Suing to Get Their Song Rights BackRAP BATTLEThe rap pioneers join other musicians trying to overturn archaic record deals for a sweeter slice of lucrative royalty pie.
- 7Big Name Director Calls Out Trump's Plan to Save HollywoodDOESN'T ADD UPThe director questioned the president over his choice of tariffs against foreign films.
- 8Long Lost Statue of Rock Icon Found During Police BustAT LONG LASTThe 300-pound sculpture of The Doors’ frontman was stolen from his grave site in 1988.
Shop with ScoutedHow to Effortlessly Get a Radiant, Flawless, Golden TanTAN-TALIZINGCoco & Eve’s body oil and express mousse leave skin deeply nourished and glowing.
- 9GOP Rep Goes Full Alex Jones on Biden Cancer AnnouncementNOT PLAYING NICERep. Warren Davidson pivoted abruptly from sympathy to conspiracy on Fox Business.
- 10RFK Jr.’s Sister Celebrates Win Against Elon Musk’s DOGEDONE WITH DOGEThe sister of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rejoiced in her win against the DOGE crew.
A passenger jet at New York’s LaGuardia airport narrowly avoided disaster earlier this month when it was forced to slam on the brakes during takeoff to avoid smashing into another plane that was still on the runway. “The stop was as hard as any car accident I’ve been in,” said passenger Renee Hoffer about the incident, which took place on May 6. Hoffer ended up in the emergency room after suffering neck injuries and a numb left arm. The close call happened because a United Airlines plane was attempting to taxi off the runway while another air traffic controller on a different frequency cleared a nearby Republic Airways jet for takeoff without realizing the United plane was still on the runway. “Sorry, I thought United had cleared well before that,” the controller can be heard telling the pilot in audio of the incident obtained by ABC. Hoffer said that airport staff refused to compensate passengers with hotel vouchers following the near miss at 12:30 a.m., blaming the incident on the weather. Hoffer had a phone app that clearly showed the other plane on the runway. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, they announced on Monday.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40%! No codes needed.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.
Scientists Perplexed by Monkeys Caught Kidnapping Babies From Another Species
A handful of male capuchin monkeys have been caught on camera abducting babies from another species, baffling the scientists who study them. Over a 15-month period, five male capuchins were seen carrying around 11 different baby howler monkeys in trap-camera footage captured on Jicarón Island, an uninhabited island off the coast of Panama. Female monkeys have been known to “adopt” babies from other species and practice caring for them, but the males had little interaction with the howlers, which clung to the males for several days while the capuchins walked around and used tools. They didn’t care for, play with the babies, or eat them, though eventually the baby howlers died because they didn’t have access to their mothers’ breast milk. The researchers don’t know how or why the capuchins went to the effort to kidnap the babies in the first place because their cameras weren’t rigged in the treetops where the howler monkeys lived. The scientists are currently exploring the theory that the capuchins, which have no natural predators on Jicarón Island, were just bored and looking for entertainment, which turned out to be destructive. In that case, the capuchin monkeys are “like a mirror” reflecting things that humans do that have no real purpose, but that nevertheless harm other species, one of the researchers told CNN.
The reputation of Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX have nosedived after his stint at the Department of Government Efficiency, according to a new Axios poll. The Axios Harris Poll 100 surveyed around 16,500 U.S. adults between 2015–2025 to gauge their opinions on the 100 top companies in the U.S. In 2021, Tesla rose as high as eighth, but it is now down to 95th after clocking in at 63rd last year. Six other automakers place higher than the electric vehicle maker. Respondents were asked to judge the company on elements like “character.” It placed dead last in this instance, and near the bottom in areas such as “ethics” and “citizenship.” SpaceX is not consumer-facing, but its reputation also appears to have taken a beating. Its rating has slumped from a level deemed ‘excellent’ to “fair,” bordering on “poor.” X, previously Twitter, also continued the downward trend—it has suffered since Elon Musk took over in 2022. Musk’s reputation in Trumpworld appears to have fallen dramatically too, with the former DOGE chief barely even mentioned anymore. Tesla and SpaceX have been contacted for comment.
Still popping pimples in the bathroom? Instead of possibly making the problem worse, use Hero Cosmetics’ award-winning Mighty Patch, which effortlessly heals and improves pimples overnight.
Mighty Patches use a fluid-absorbing hydrocolloid gel that pulls out all the pimple gunk (you can watch it happen as the patch changes from translucent to white). Plus, the barrier stops additional bacteria from entering the zit. After six to eight hours, your pimple will look visibly improved.
An extra-extra-large version of the Mighty Patch, the Body patch is perfect for acne on larger areas like shoulders, foreheads, backs, and butts. The smartly-placed notches in the patch ensure it contours to your body so you can deal with breakouts wherever they strike.
Now that you’ve got gorgeous and blemish-free skin, protect it from harmful UVA and UVB rays with this sunscreen. It uses ingredients like zinc oxide that doesn’t clog pores and leaves a smooth and non-greasy finish that doubles as a light makeup primer.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Donald Trump made a not-so-presidential remark to Kennedy Center leadership during a dinner event at the White House on Monday. “They rigged the election. And then I said, you know what I’ll do? I’ll run again and I’ll shove it up their a--,” he told attendees, reiterating his infamous lie that opponents rigged the 2020 election he lost. “And that’s what I did.” The comment prompted laughter and applause. The president hosted the board of the Kennedy Center in the State Dining Room at the White House after ousting most of its previous members in February, installing MAGA acolytes and naming himself chairman. The national performing arts institution, which receives federal funding and is governed by a presidentially appointed board, has been one of Trump’s targets in his broader overhaul of government institutions. He claimed to guests Monday that “we’re gonna bring this place back.” His communications director, Steven Cheung, reposted a clip of the “a--” comment from his official White House X account.
Rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa are taking their record label to court. Cheryl ‘Salt’ James and Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York on Monday against Universal Music Group, who own the rights to their global hits including “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.” They are the latest musical acts to try and reclaim the lucrative rights to their own music, often signed away in lengthy deals at the start of their career. The rappers claim the record label are violating copyright law by refusing them the rights to their master recordings. The copyright act of 1976 says artists can reclaim ownership of their recordings after several decades. After their first hit, “Push It” in 1987, they have gone on to sell over 15 million albums and will receive the Musical Influence Award at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in November this year. Universal Music Group have pulled the duo’s music from streaming sites while the case plays out. Salt-N-Pepa are seeking damages which may “well exceed $1 million.” AP news notes UMG representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Film director Wes Anderson has mocked Donald Trump’s tariff plan designed to save the American movie industry. While promoting his new movie, The Phoenician Scheme, in Cannes, Anderson questioned Trump’s vision, as reported by Variety. The film was partly shot in Germany; earlier this month Trump stated he would put a 100% tariff on movies “produced in foreign lands” after claiming the “Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death.” Trump said countries who offered tax breaks to entice American film production was a “concerted effort” to undermine Hollywood and described it as a “national security threat”. Anderson, who directed The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Royal Tenenbaums called out Trump’s mathematics. “I’ve never heard of a 100% tariff before. I’m not an expert in that area of economics, but I feel that means he’s saying he’s going to take all the money. And then what do we, what do we get? So it’s complicated to me. Can you hold up the movie in customs? It doesn’t ship that way.” The Phoenician Scheme, starring Benicio del Toro, is about a European magnate who is the subject of repeated assassination attempts.
A missing statue of late rock icon Jim Morrison has been found—by accident—37 years after it was stolen from his cemetery plot in Paris. The sculpture of the head of the Doors’ frontman was unearthed by police in Paris while investigating an unrelated fraud case. The white marble bus, by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin was initially installed in 1981 to mark the tenth anniversary of Morrison’s death at 27. New photos of the missing sculpture showed that no damage occurred during the lost years, aside from some graffiti and a damaged nose—which happened before it disappeared from the popular grave at the Père Lachaise cemetery. Doors fans still regularly leave notes, flowers and candles at the site. It remains unclear if the unearthed statue will finally be returned. Morrison’s grave has been under video surveillance since the 1988 theft. Fan theories suggest the 300-pound statue was strapped to the back of a moped and stolen in darkness. In 1994 two Americans were arrested while trying to place a replica bronze version of the bust at the grave site.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The struggle for the perfect, sun-kissed tan is real. That’s where Coco & Eve comes in. This fan-favorite brand pulls no punches when it comes to quality, boasting cruelty-free products made with ingredients sourced from Bali. Whether you’re searching for a natural glow or a flawless faux tan, Coco & Eve gives you the bronzed look you desire.
This water-resistant body oil provides protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays, enhances the skin’s natural tanning process, and combats early signs of aging. Plus, it smells like tropical mangos. It truly is the body oil that can do it all.
Don’t have time to hit the beach? Coco & Eve’s Express Tanning Mousse is the answer. Its fast-acting formula delivers a deep, rich, long-lasting tan—no streaking or unevenness to worry about. The mousse also has skin beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid and coconut extract to soothe, hydrate, and lock in moisture.
This is just a taste of what Coco and Eve has to offer. Click here to check all of its products for tanning, skincare, and haircare.
Rep. Warren Davidson didn’t linger long on condolences before veering onto right-wing talking points spouted by conservatives including Alex Jones about Joe Biden’s cancer news. The Ohio Republican told Fox Business on Monday morning that the former president’s diagnosis was “brutal” and “I feel terrible for anybody that would go through that,” adding, “I hope he beats it.” In the next breath, he said he doubted that Biden only just received the diagnosis on Friday. “The whole thing was a big cover-up,” he said, questioning the timing of the announcement amid this week’s release of recordings from the former president‘s stumbling 2023 interviews with Special Counsel Robert Hur. “I suspect that the cancer diagnosis was part of the whole scheme,” Davidson added. Biden’s team announced Sunday that he had been diagnosed last week with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Davidson was among a chorus of Republicans to frame it as part of a “cover-up.” The news comes as questions swirl amid the release of a new book, Original Sin, that claims Biden’s inner circle helped obscure the extent of his physical deterioration towards the end of his presidency.
Kerry Kennedy, sister of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has celebrated a legal victory against Elon Musk’s DOGE. In March, The United States Institute of Peace (USIP)–of which Kerry is on the board–had their staff fired after the DOGE team declared the agency “unnecessary” and forcibly installed themselves at their Washington headquarters. However, U.S. district court judge Beryl Howell ruled the former USIP board and staff had to be reinstalled, Wired reported Monday. Howell lashed out at defendants in the case, who included DOGE, President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, noting “The purported removal of members of the Board of Directors of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) … was unlawful, and therefore null, void, and without legal effect.” The ruling also said DOGE would be blocked from “maintaining, retaining, gaining, or exercising any access or control over the Institute’s offices, facilities, computer systems, or any other records, files, or resources.” The defendants have 30 days to file a notice of appeal. The USIP offices have been estimated to be worth over $500 million. Court rulings claimed that DOGE representatives–with FBI agents–attempted to enter the USIP building but were turned away. Wired reports the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.