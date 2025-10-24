Scientists Solve Mystery of Bizarre ‘Mummified’ Dinosaur With Hooves

Cheat Sheet
Hikers Struck by Lightning While Taking Photos on Mountain
SHOCKING
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 10.24.25 12:15PM EDT 
Forked cloud-to-ground lightning with lateral discharge channels, Tucson Mountains, Tucson, Arizona, USA.
Forked cloud-to-ground lightning with lateral discharge channels, Tucson Mountains, Tucson, Arizona, USA. Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Two hikers had to be rescued after being struck by lightning near the top of a mountain in Arizona. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said it received a distress call from two men who said they were hit by a bolt while taking photos near the summit of Humphreys Peak, the highest mountain in the Grand Canyon state. Amazingly, the two men, one from Flagstaff and the other from Canada, did not know each other before the incident, Fox Weather reported. While search-and-rescue teams were dispatched immediately, aircraft support was unable to assist due to the dangerous weather, including hail and heavy rain. Rescue teams found the first victim, who was able to descend some way down the mountain to try and get help. “He reported that the other injured hiker had been unable to continue and had stopped near the saddle between Humphreys and Agassiz Peaks, roughly 0.7 miles farther up the trail at 11,800 feet,” the sheriff’s office said. The second hiker was later found, but he was too injured to make it down by himself, so first responders had to use a litter to carry him out. Both men were then transported to a nearby medical center for treatment.

Read it at Fox Weather

2
Fired ‘SNL’ Star Will Break Silence With Cast Member Friend
READY TO TALK
Meera Navlakha
Updated 10.24.25 12:28PM EDT 
Published 10.24.25 12:27PM EDT 
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “FYC 2025 Event” -- Pictured: (l-r) Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim at The Television Academy in North Hollywood, CA on June 2, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “FYC 2025 Event” -- Pictured: (l-r) Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim at The Television Academy in North Hollywood, CA on June 2, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC) NBC/Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Former Saturday Night Live co-stars Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner are reuniting for a new episode Nwodim’s award-winning podcast Thanks Dad. For the premiere episode of the podcast’s second season, Nwodim and Gardner will explore their SNL journey together, also discussing their friendship over the years. Nwodim announced her departure from SNL in September, writing in a statement, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.” Gardner’s exit from the show was revealed in August, but reports suggested that her contract was terminated after eight seasons. She was not asked back for the latest season of the show, according to an insider source who spoke to the New York Post. Gardner has not yet publicly addressed her departure from the show. Both comedians have landed new gigs since. Gardner is now a cast member in Broadway’s All Out, a production written by former SNL writer Simon Rich and also starring several SNL alumni, including Cecily Strong, Jon Stewart, and Ray Romano. Nwodim, in addition to working on her podcast, will be performing a comedy show at Lincoln Center’s Claire Tow Theater in November. Her podcast recently joined iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. The second season will launch on Oct. 28. In a teaser for the new season, the comedian said she’ll be talking to “world-renowned actors, comedians, musicians and more.”

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

3
CNN Host Christiane Amanpour Reveals Her Cancer Has Returned
GET WELL SOON
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.24.25 1:18AM EDT 
Christiane Amanpour
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Christiane Amanpour winner of Directorate Award during the 2019 International Emmy Awards Gala on November 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour has announced that her ovarian cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 2021, has returned for a third time. Amanpour revealed the news in an interview with Hannah Vaughan Jones on the Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story podcast, noting that it was being “very well managed.” She also discussed why she publicly announced her initial diagnosis in 2021, explaining that viewers expressed concern after she didn’t make any appearances on CNN for an entire month. “People started to ask about where am I, have I been fired, am I alive, dead, whatever, and I decided when I got back in front of the camera after four weeks... to say something because I actually wanted to do a service, not just to my viewers but to those who might be in a similar situation,” she explained. She took time away from work in 2021 to undergo major surgery and to recover before starting several months’ worth of chemotherapy. Amanpour also emphasized the importance of listening to your body, crediting it with being the reason she received such quick care.

4
Reality Star Denies Desecrating ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Set
HE SAID, HE SAID
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.23.25 4:42PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 20: Michael Chow. Eva Chun Chow, Ryan Seacrest and Derek Hough arrive at Mr Chow Caesars Palace following the debut of JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE on January 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)
Denise Truscello/WireImage

Derek Hough, 40, slammed Ryan Seacrest for claiming he had to lecture the Dancing With the Stars judge off-air. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Seacrest, 50, said Hough jumped on the 2,400-pound wheel during a break in a September episode. “In the commercial break, [he] was jumping on the center of the wheel and having Bruno spin it, much like the top of a cake ornament,” Seacrest told USA Today on Monday. “We did say, ‘Please don’t do that. That would break it, and there’s only one of those wheels. If that breaks, we have a real problem.’” Hough refuted Seacrest’s accusation on Wednesday. “Btw, this is 1000% NOT true,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, under a screenshot of Seacrest’s comments. “I would never disrespect a set like that however awesome that would’ve been to be ‘spun around it like a cake ornament’ haha.” Hough finished the episode strong, raising $63,350 for his chosen charity, Feeding America, a nonprofit that operates over 200 food banks.

Screenshot of Derek Hough's Instagram story
Instagram
Read it at New York Post

5

Scientists Solve Mystery of Bizarre ‘Mummified’ Dinosaur With Hooves

NO BONES ABOUT IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.24.25 12:58PM EDT 
DInosaur mummification
Tyler Keillor/Fossil Lab

Scientists have uncovered fleshed-out imprints of a pair of hoofed dinosaurs in Wyoming. Hardened clay formed around the two young Edmontosaurs, preserving their skin contours and providing experts with unprecedented insight how they looked. The young 40-foot adult and a two-year-old juvenile died around 66 million years ago in the Cretaceous period. They have been referred to as “mummies” because clay preserved the soft tissues around the skeleton, creating a cast of their living form. Reuters reports it is “the most complete, fleshed-out view of a large dinosaur to date.” Study leader Paul Sereno of the University of Chicago wrote in Science, “We’re seeing the full profile of the dinosaur for the first time. We’re confident what it looked like.” He continued, “There’s no DNA, there’s no tissue structure, there’s nothing. It’s a clay mask.” A flash flood potentially covered them shortly after they died. Previously, scientists hadn’t thought it possible that mummification could happen to animals that lived on land. Reuters reports, “It is the first dinosaur, the first reptile and the first land vertebrate known to have evolved hooves.” Edmontosaurs were common, lived in herds, and were a favorite meal of the T. rex. “It’s not an animal that would be easy to take down. That’s why you needed something the size of Tyrannosaurus,” Sereno told Reuters.

The skin of the dinosaur can be seen
Tyler Keillor/Fossil Lab
Read it at Reuters

6
Man Wielding Knife Arrested Near U.S. Embassy Ahead of Trump Visit
COP WOUNDED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.24.25 10:00AM EDT 
Published 10.24.25 9:59AM EDT 
TV Tokyo BIZ
TV Tokyo BIZ

A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a knife at police outside the U.S. embassy in Japan. It comes three days before Donald Trump is due to visit Tokyo, the capital. A man in his 30s was taken into custody at 2:30 p.m. local time in an incident that wounded an officer, Reuters reports. He is understood to have pointed the kitchen knife towards riot police, per reports from the local newspaper The Asahi Shimbun. As the man was apprehended, one of the arresting officers received a knife injury on their heel. It is not clear how the injury occurred, and authorities have not yet revealed a motive. Public broadcaster NHK reports the suspect hasn’t made any comments about the U.S. or Trump during his interview. Trump will arrive in Japan on Oct. 27 as part of a wider diplomatic tour of Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. While in Japan, he is expected to meet with the country’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. Up to 18,000 officers of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department have been mobilized for the visit. In South Korea, he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30.

Read it at Reuters

7
United Airlines Jet Abandons Wind-Battered Landing
A MIGHTY WIND
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.24.25 9:44AM EDT 
United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft spotted flying on final approach for landing at London Heathrow Airport
NurPhoto/Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A United Airlines transatlantic flight abandoned a landing amid fierce gusts. Flight UA904 from Newark, New Jersey, aborted its approach into London Heathrow on Thursday when crosswinds destabilized the final seconds of descent, video posted to TikTok shows. The aircraft then circled and touched down safely minutes later. It landed at 9:22 a.m. local time, according to flight-tracking data. Footage captured the jet’s gear just above the runway before engines roared and the aircraft climbed away for another try. People reported that FlightAware logs indicate UA904 made one circuit before the second approach ended without incident. Go-arounds are a routine safety maneuver performed whenever conditions require. The wave-off coincided with Storm Benjamin’s powerful winds sweeping the region, with forecasters having warned of damaging gusts capable of disrupting operations. United has not yet issued a statement, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

@airlinervideos

🇺🇸 United Airlines plane aborts its landing at Heathrow due to strong winds #aviation #storm #boeing767 #pilot #planes

♬ original sound - Jutt (لنگاہ) 324
Read it at People

8
Louvre Heist Elevator Company Turns the Crime Into an Advertising Campaign
GOING UP
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.24.25 7:59AM EDT 
Published 10.24.25 6:22AM EDT 
French police officers stand next to a furniture elevator used by robbers to enter the Louvre Museum
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

The company behind the furniture elevator used in the Louvre heist is capitalizing on the exposure with a new advertising campaign. The raid on Oct. 19 has left France stunned, after thieves made off with irreplaceable Napoleonic jewels worth around $102.63 million. Images of the scene outside the window have circulated around the world. Husband and wife Alexander Böcker and Julia Scharwatz recognized their elevator instantly. It was an Agilo model made by Böcker Maschinenwerke, of which Böcker is the chief executive. When it became clear no one had been hurt, they leapt at the opportunity. They bought the rights to the photo and published the advertisement on Oct. 20. “When you’re in a hurry, the Böcker Agilo carries your heavy treasures,” the ad read. They didn’t actively push it in France, Böcker said, according to The New York Times. Speaking to Reuters, he said, “We have even had feedback from abroad saying, ‘Hey, you Germans do have a sense of humor after all.’” Böcker is based in Werne, western Germany. He said the Agilo elevator was stolen from a company in Paris that had bought it from him in 2020.

Brocker
Brocker/Facebook
Read it at The New York Times

9
Airline Grounds Flights After Nationwide Tech Failure
TURN IT OFF AND ON?
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.24.25 10:47AM EDT 
Published 10.24.25 4:59AM EDT 
Alaska Airlines plane on tarmac
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Alaska Airlines grounded its entire fleet after a second technology failure in three months. An IT problem hit the Seattle-based carrier’s primary data center on Thursday afternoon, leading to a ground stop that was not lifted until 2:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Alaska Airlines said it did not believe a cyberattack was to blame, and no safety concerns arose during the ground stop. Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska, was also affected, although Hawaiian Airlines is operating as usual. The airline suffered a similar issue in July, with its flights grounded for three hours. “Alaska Airlines is working to restore operations to normal as quickly and safely as possible after a significant IT outage led to a systemwide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights,” the airline told the Daily Beast, adding that over 360 flights were axed across Thursday and Friday. “We sincerely apologize to our guests whose travel plans have been disrupted,” the airline added. “We’re working to get them to their destinations as quickly as we can.”

Read it at The New York Post

10
White House Historian Breaks Down Trump’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Demolition Spree
REDUCED TO RUBBLE
Chris Cillizza
Published 10.23.25 3:00PM EDT 
The facade of the East Wing of the White House is demolished by work crews on October 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
The facade of the East Wing of the White House is demolished by work crews on October 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

By now, you’ve seen the pictures. The East Wing of the White House is being fully demolished as President Donald Trump begins construction on a massive 90,000-square foot ballroom. (The entire White House, at present, is only 55,000 square feet.) The left sees it as a visual symbol of Trump’s willingness to run roughshod over tradition. The right thinks it’s much ado about nothing. To cast some light on the whole debate and get beyond the partisan spin, I reached out to White house historian and author Kate Brower, who has written extensively about the physical structure and the people who live and work within it.Her reaction can be summed up in two words: “Heartbreaking” and “shocking.” Just about every president has made some changes in the White House, Brower explained, but the ballroom is the largest renovation conducted since President Harry Truman had the place gutted in the late 1940s and early 1950s. (Truman and his family lived at the nearby Blair House while the renovations were going on.)“To me, I just couldn’t have imagined this ever happening,” she said. “And where are the guardrails?” Click through to hear more of our conversation, and learn more White House history.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.

Read it at Substack

