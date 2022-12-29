Scientology’s David Miscavige Is Nowhere to Be Found, Attorneys Say
‘GAMESMANSHIP’
Prosecutors attempting to serve David Miscavige with a federal trafficking suit have apparently tried 27 times to reach the Church of Scientology’s leader to no avail, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Security guards at the properties promptly turned attorneys away, claiming they had no knowledge of where the so-called Captain of the Sea Org worked or resided. Legal reps for the plaintiffs have been working for months to locate the elusive figurehead, hiring a private investigator to track him down and interviewing former church members. But Miscavige is nowhere to be found. His last recorded address is the Church of Scientology International building in Los Angeles, with no other public residences on files, just like all members of the Sea Org. “Miscavige cannot be permitted to continue his gamesmanship,” said Neil Glazer, an attorney for the plaintiffs, in a motion earlier this month. The leader’s hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20.