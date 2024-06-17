Scooter Braun’s Music Management Days Are Officially Over
‘NO MORE’
Scooter Braun announced Monday that his days as a music manager are officially over after more than two decades in the industry managing the likes of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. “[A]fter 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end,” Braun wrote in an Instagram statement confirming his move. He said he would instead focus on being the CEO of Hybe America, the U.S. arm of the South Korean entertainment company to which he sold his own company, Ithaca Holdings, three years ago. Braun said in his statement that he loved being a music manager for 20 years. “But as my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose,” he wrote. “The sacrifice I was once willing to make I could no longer justify. It was time to step into a new role.”