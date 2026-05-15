Score 15% Off Built’s Dessert-Inspired Protein Bars

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Hitting your protein goals with whole food alone can be a challenge—especially if you’re watching your calories. After all, there are only so many chicken breasts you can eat in a day. With flavors like brownie butter, cookie dough, and lemon meringue, Built makes it easier to close the gap with its seriously delicious protein bars that taste like dessert. Each bar contains 15 to 17 grams of protein and has just 6 grams of sugar, all for only 140 to 160 calories. Unlike other protein bars, Built’s Puff bars have a light, airy, marshmallowy texture with zero chalky aftertaste.

Mixed Box (12 bars) Use code TAKE15 to save 15% Buy At BUILT