Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe For 30% Less With This Code From adidas
Score Big
It’s halfway through July and you’re suddenly sick of your entire wardrobe. This is your sign to start replacing some of those summer staples you’ve kept in the closet for a few years too many. adidas has thankfully got a code for an extra 30% off select full price and sale items. Use the code “SCOREBIG” for 30% off select full price and sale items.
They’re classics for a reason. The iconic style of the Superstar Shoes has rebooted with some truly amazing new colors combos. The white shoe with black stripes is perfect if this is your first pair, but a quick shout out to the Sky Rush all blue pair. That’s a summer style statement right there.
Superstar Shoes
Price shows 30% off with code SCOREBIG
Made with comfort in mind, the Ultraboost 5 DNA will keep you feeling fresh on your feet all day long. There are over 20 color combinations available, so there’s a style for everyone. Perhaps the best part of all, the shoe’s upper contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester.
Ultraboost 5 DNA Shoes
Price shows 30% off with code SCOREBIG
These updated versions of the 80s classic NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes go with everything. Whether running errands on the city streets or jogging in the park, the Boost cushioning will keep you moving all day long.
NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes
Price shows 30% off with code SCOREBIG
The Forum Low Shoes are the low-top version of the high-top classic and made for summer barbecues and late nights. For a pop of color, check out the pair with Legend Ink and Red accents.
Forum Low Shoes
Price shows 30% off with code SCOREBIG
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.