At least 73 Dead in Truck Bombing at Busy Market in Mogadishu, Somalia
A truck bomb that detonated at a security checkpoint near a bustling market in the capital of Somalia has killed at least 73 people, including many university and other students heading to a local campus, according to the Associated Press. The attack is the deadliest such bombing in Mogadishu since a similar one in 2017 that killed more than 500. That attack was blamed on the al Qaeda-linked al-Shabab extremist group which has continued to target high-profile areas including checkpoints and seaside hotels. Earlier this year, the United Nations warned that the group now has the capacity to make its own explosives, which it defined as the group’s “weapon of choice” rather than buying munitions from other groups. No one has claimed responsibility for the deadly Saturday morning market attack.