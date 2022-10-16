Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment.

In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again, he would get his “fucking brains beat in.”

“I’m done with this president,” Stone fumed in the video. “I’m going to go public supporting impeachment. I have no choice.”

“He has to go, he has to go,” Stone added. “Run again; you’ll get your fucking brains beat in.”

Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen—who captured the moment for his upcoming film A Storm Foretold— told The Daily Beast on Sunday morning that the clip was filmed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day in 2021.

Asked who Stone was on the phone with, Guldbrandsen said, “don’t know.”

Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Sunday morning.

Over the past summer, in conversations with The Daily Beast, two Trump advisers have said that Stone has long been on the outside looking in when it comes to the former president’s post-presidential orbit.

One of the sources said Stone hasn’t been in the mix in a “very long time.”

A Trump spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

On Friday, The Daily Beast exclusively reported that on that same day—Jan. 20, 2021—Stone threw a fit and raged at Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who was considered a point person for managing Trump’s pardon list.

“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly,” Stone raged. “Very quickly.”

When it came to Ivanka, Stone called her an “abortionist bitch.”

“Fuck you and your abortionist bitch daughter,” he continued.

Over the past few days, the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” has insisted that the footage captured by the Danish filmmakers is “fake” but has repeatedly slipped up with his denials.

“I am not a fan of Jared Kushner or his pro-abortion wife,” Stone wrote on Telegram Saturday. On Alex Jones’ InfoWars, he said that he is “working on cleaning up my language...I promised my wife and my pastor.”