CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Scorpios Are Refusing to Get Vaccinated, Health Department Says

    BUT LEOS LUV THE JAB

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Lindsey Parnaby/Getty

    Virgos and Scorpios aren’t likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but Leos and Aquariuses are definitely down for inoculation, according to one astrologically minded Utah health department. On Tuesday, the Salt Lake County Health Department tweeted a chart of vaccination rates according to recipients’ zodiac signs, determined by birth date. Leos weighed in at 70 percent, Aquariuses at 67, and Virgos at 50.

    Department spokesman Nicholas Rupp, a Scorpio, speculated to The Salt Lake Tribune on why his sign had only a 46 percent vaccination rate: “We already weaponize ourselves.” Jeff Eason, an Aries and the manager of population health and informatics, said of the water sign, “Or it’s so they don’t have to be around other people.” The agency made the chart, Rupp said, because “we do have message fatigue around vaccines... Obviously, it’s not super scientific because we are talking astrology.”

    Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune