Scorpios Are Refusing to Get Vaccinated, Health Department Says
BUT LEOS LUV THE JAB
Virgos and Scorpios aren’t likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but Leos and Aquariuses are definitely down for inoculation, according to one astrologically minded Utah health department. On Tuesday, the Salt Lake County Health Department tweeted a chart of vaccination rates according to recipients’ zodiac signs, determined by birth date. Leos weighed in at 70 percent, Aquariuses at 67, and Virgos at 50.
Department spokesman Nicholas Rupp, a Scorpio, speculated to The Salt Lake Tribune on why his sign had only a 46 percent vaccination rate: “We already weaponize ourselves.” Jeff Eason, an Aries and the manager of population health and informatics, said of the water sign, “Or it’s so they don’t have to be around other people.” The agency made the chart, Rupp said, because “we do have message fatigue around vaccines... Obviously, it’s not super scientific because we are talking astrology.”