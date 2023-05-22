Parkland Massacre Deputy Who Took Cover Is Headed to Trial

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Local 10
The deputy who took cover for 45 minutes during the Parkland massacre and was charged with child neglect and other crimes will soon have his day in court. Jury selection in Scot Peterson’s trial is slated to start next week after final motions in the case were heard on Monday, Local 1o reports. A judge has yet to decide on whether jurors will be taken to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus and be allowed to enter the building where 17 people were killed in 2018. Peterson has said he didn’t know the gunman was inside the school. “Not only kids died. I had friends that died. Never for a second would I sit there and allow anyone to die knowing that animal was up in that building,” he said.