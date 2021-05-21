CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Scotland Yard Eyes Criminal Probe in Princess Diana Interview
REPERCUSSIONS
Read it at The Telegraph
The fallout from a damning report on the BBC’s blockbuster 1995 interview with Princess Diana continues to mount. Scotland Yard said Friday that it’s reviewing the inquiry—which found that interviewer Martin Bashir fed Diana scurrilous lies to trick her into a sit-down with him—to determine if a criminal investigation should be initiated. Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that a former BBC executive has resigned from his current role on the board of the U.K.’s communications regulator. Tim Suter was part of a shoddy internal investigation into the interview in 1996.