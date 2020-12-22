Ex-Trump Adviser Who Downplayed Pandemic Finds COVID Culprit: The Media
GOTCHA!
Since leaving the White House earlier this month, former Trump COVID adviser Scott Atlas seems to have found the real reason why the disease has wreaked such devastation upon the United States—media coverage. “The media’s politicization of Covid has proved deadly and puts Americans’ freedoms at risk,” reads the subhead of Atlas’s op-ed, “A Pandemic of Misinformation,” published in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Atlas, a neuroradiologist who has no background in epidemiology, was known as President Trump’s favorite pandemic adviser and downplayed the virus’ impact before submitting his resignation in November. In his Journal piece, Atlas continued to claim that lockdowns are unnecessary and harmful, even as daily death tolls continue to breach 3,000 nationwide.