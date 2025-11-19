Scott Bessent, 63, Wears Weird Cosplay Jacket at White House

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conducted a Fox News interview sporting a cosplay law enforcement jacket.

Bessent, 63, was sticking to Trump’s talking points blaming the Democrats for the affordability crisis on Tuesday’s Special Report With Bret Baier.

Standing outside the White House, Bessent wore a jacket with POLICE IRS-CI on the back.

Scott Bessent interviewed on Fox News. screen grab

The jacket belongs to the IRS Criminal Investigation team. They are the criminal investigative arm of the IRS, who tackle tax fraud, narcotics trafficking, money-laundering, healthcare fraud and identity theft among other cases.

Despite his jacket, Bessent told Baier he was not about to change jobs.

On Wednesday, President Trump said Bessent was his choice to take the job of chair of the Federal Reserve.

Trump has been frequently critical of the current Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May. He has called him “incompetent” and threatened to sack him several times over his refusal to drop interest rates as Trump wishes.

“I like him,” Trump said in the Oval Office, pointing to Bessent, “but he’s not gonna take the job, he refused. You like treasury better, right?”

“I think I can safely say that I will not be the Fed Chair,” Bessent said on Fox News, before floating an unexpected name for the job.

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent (C) gives an interview to FOX News' anchor Bret Baier outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“I think President Trump would make a great Fed Chair,” Bessent said. “He has an open mind. He understands monetary policy than a lot of people on the Fed.”

Trump is said to be selecting a new Fed Chair from among five finalists: Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, Fed board member Christopher Waller, former Fed board member Kevin Warsh, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and BlackRock chief investment officer Rick Rieder.

Bessent said they will do interviews after Thanksgiving. “Mid-December, the president will meet the final three candidates and hopefully have an answer before Christmas.”