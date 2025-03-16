Media

Trump Treasury Official Worth $500M ‘Not At All’ Worried About Market Freefall

BACK-UP CASH

“I’m not worried about the markets,” Scott Bessent told NBC on Sunday.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
RoyalistPrince Harry Bombshell as Judge Orders U.S. Visa Docs Released
Tom Sykes
PoliticsTrump Embraces Mini Elon’s White House Takeover With Heartwarming Gesture
Emell Derra Adolphus
OpinionMAGA OG Nick Fuentes Takes a Surprising Left Turn as a Trump Truther
The Daily Beast
PoliticsTrump Looks Straight From the Golf Course to Watch US Bomb Yemen
Sean Craig
RoyalistMeghan Markle’s Head-Scratching Netflix Renewal Revives Divorce Speculation
Tom Sykes