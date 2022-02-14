Kentucky School Girls Pulled From Class—for Wearing Leggings

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Lexington Herald-Leader
The girls at Scott County Middle School in Kentucky have been fighting for the right to wear leggings—and they finally got permission to do it on Fridays in February. But the Lexington Herald-Leader reports that last Friday, girls who wore them were pulled out of classes, marched to the gym, and made to put their hands at their side so school officials could make sure their tops were fingertip length. “Haven’t our kids (had) enough to deal with the past three years with COVID much less lined up like a cattle call and sent to the office?” parent Manika Musgrove fumed. The girls who didn’t pass the test either had to change or go home.