‘I Can’t Wait for the Shooting to Start’: Texas Anti-Vaxxer Charged With Threatening Doctor
THAT BACKFIRED
A Texas man has been charged after allegedly threatening to gun down a Maryland doctor who urged the public to take the coronavirus vaccine. In a statement released Tuesday, the Justice Department confirmed that a federal grand jury had charged Scott Eli Harris, 51, with sending violent threats that made clear that he was opposed to the vaccine. Harris allegedly used his cellphone to contact the unidentified Baltimore doctor to tell them: “Never going to take your wonder drug... I’m a fifth generation U.S. Army veteran and a sniper... I can’t wait for the shooting to start.” Prosecutors allege that Harris’ message also included derogatory language related to the doctor’s ethnic background and nationality. If found guilty, he faces as much as five years in federal prison. “We take seriously threats and intimidation, and this charge makes clear that such conduct will be prosecuted federally,” U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron said.