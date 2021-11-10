CHEAT SHEET
    Ex-MMA Fighter Who Punched a Cop on Jan. 6 Gets Biggest Sentence Yet

    NO OBJECTIONS

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Intern

    Department of Justice

    Scott Fairlamb has become the first U.S. Capitol rioter to be sentenced for violence against law enforcement, receiving a prison term of 41 months. The New Jersey ex-MMA fighter, who punched a Capitol cop in the face, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and obstructing an official proceeding. His sentence, three months shorter than the one federal prosecutors had sought, is the longest received by a rioter yet.

    “I truly regret my actions that day. I have nothing but remorse,” the 44-year-old said on Wednesday, adding that he hoped the judge would “show some mercy on me, sir.” In addition to being filmed attacking an officer, Fairlamb was captured waving a collapsible police baton around, shouting, “What [do] patriots do? We fucking disarm them and we storm the fucking Capitol!”

    In court, Fairlamb’s attorney called his client a “commendable” person who had taken “a wrong step.” But Judge Royce Lamberth expressed disgust, saying, “It’s such a serious crime that I can’t give a below-guideline sentence.” The sentence will likely be a ‘canary in the coal mine’ for the roughly 200 more officer assault cases still to be decided, NBC4 reported.

