Scott Jennings Crashes Out After Mitch McConnell Sighting

Conservative broadcaster Scott Jennings has crashed out over the reappearance of MAGA senator Mitch McConnell.

The frail 84-year-old Republican senator finally returned to the halls of Capitol Hill on Monday, in a wheelchair, after an absence of 92 days.

McConnell raised eyebrows after releasing only two proof of life photographs after being hospitalized on June 14, leading to growing concerns over the senator’s health.

Senator Mitch McConnell remained in a wheelchair during his first public appearance since he was hospitalized more than 90 days ago. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Jennings, one of his key allies, said he spoke with McConnell by phone several times as speculation about his condition grew.

After McConnell reemerged on Monday, Jennings shared an X post from the senator explaining his absence and saying he was “not quite back to 100 percent.” The CNN host added the “Ryan Howard Taking Notes” meme to his post.

The meme originated from an episode of TV comedy The Office, where the character Ryan Howard says, “I’m keeping a list of everybody who wrongs me.” It is used online to represent a spite list, a grudge, or to note petty grievances.

Scott Jennings posts a reaction GIF after the return of Mitch McConnell. X

Jennings then shared another post, adding, “Oh look McConnell voted tonight and was the deciding vote to move ahead with one of Trump’s judicial nominees.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Jennings for comment.

The 48-year-old met McConnell as a teenager in Kentucky and later worked for him as a political adviser.

The CNN host said McConnell called him on the morning of July 7, and they spoke for around 20 minutes.

He was challenged to call McConnell live on CNN at least three times, but declined.

Jennings also said he had spoken to the senator on August 11, and that he was carrying out his rehab at home. He added that he expected McConnell to rejoin the Senate on Sept. 14 when it returns from break.

“It’s pretty simple. An 84-year-old man who’s at the end of his term had a health issue. He’s recovering from it. He’s trying to get back to work. I expect he will get back to work,” Jennings said.

McConnell’s Monday reappearance did little to ease concerns of his health, however. He appeared thinner and more frail than before, while other senators did most of the talking during his brief time on the Senate floor.

Last month, Jennings was on CNN’s Newsnight when Caroline Sunshine, a Disney Channel actress-turned-White House spokesperson for Donald Trump in 2018, threw doubt on the claims he had spoken to McConnell.

“I don’t believe you had a phone call with Mitch McConnell, I’ll tell you that,” Sunshine told Jennings. “I don’t believe you had a 20-minute phone call with Mitch McConnell, and I don’t think a lot of people do, either.”

Earlier this month, Jennings said he had not spoken to McConnell for “a couple of weeks.”