CNN’s resident Trump loyalist had some surprisingly blunt advice on why 2028 hopefuls may need to distance themselves from Trump.

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Trump fanboy Scott Jennings traded his usual cheerleading for a sobering reality check as he weighed in on the GOP’s chances in 2028.

The CNN political pundit appeared on the State of the Union panel Sunday, and was asked whether he thought Marco Rubio could be “up to the challenge” of a presidential run.

“I do,” he said, before saying: “But I will say this, if I were in the administration and I were going to run in ‘28, I would probably resign.”

Scott Jennings' advice to those seeking election from within the Trump administration was to resign. CNN

As another panelist chuckled, Jennings soberly reasoned: “I mean, it’s hard to run a presidential campaign out of it. And it’s hard for a sitting vice president to become president, it’s only happened four times. So there’s some consideration to that.”

He then suggested that a close association with Trump could become an issue for some of the GOP’s frontrunners.

“You know, we’ve been dominated by one person for a decade. I think the American people are going to want some separation,” Jennings said.

Jennings noted that the 'American people are going to want some separation' from Trump. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Jennings’ advice comes after he appeared to pitch himself for an open position in the Trump administration.

Following Katie Zacharia’s infamous five-day stint as press secretary in October, Jennings outlined a wish list that lined up neatly with his own resume.

“That person’s gonna be right in the middle of it, so I think you want somebody with as much experience, and maybe has been around D.C. a little bit, and has TV experience, and so on and so forth, and maybe a little management experience, because that office does have a pretty big staff and it does require a little bit of management,” he said.

Jennings has ample television experience and has worked for both George Bush and Mitch McConnell, but assured CNN host Jim Sciutto that he wasn’t self-submitting a job interview on the show.

Top contenders JD Vance and Marco Rubio have been dubbed 'not MAGA' by some Republican critics. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“Oh me? No, I wouldn’t negotiate my personnel prospects with you here on television,” he said.

Speaking hypothetically, Jennings said he would probably resign from the Trump administration if he were planning a 2028 presidential run. Others have suggested that potential successors should get even closer to Trump.

Prominent Republicans have questioned whether potential successors JD Vance and Marco Rubio are sufficiently aligned with the MAGA movement, with one describing Rubio as not “even close to being MAGA” and another saying Vance “isn’t even MAGA,” according to the New York Times.