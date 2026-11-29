Scott Jennings Offers Awkward Advice to Trump Goons Eyeing 2028
CNN’s resident Trump loyalist had some surprisingly blunt advice on why 2028 hopefuls may need to distance themselves from Trump.
Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Trump fanboy Scott Jennings traded his usual cheerleading for a sobering reality check as he weighed in on the GOP’s chances in 2028.
The CNN political pundit appeared on the State of the Union panel Sunday, and was asked whether he thought Marco Rubio could be “up to the challenge” of a presidential run.
“I do,” he said, before saying: “But I will say this, if I were in the administration and I were going to run in ‘28, I would probably resign.”
As another panelist chuckled, Jennings soberly reasoned: “I mean, it’s hard to run a presidential campaign out of it. And it’s hard for a sitting vice president to become president, it’s only happened four times. So there’s some consideration to that.”
He then suggested that a close association with Trump could become an issue for some of the GOP’s frontrunners.
“You know, we’ve been dominated by one person for a decade. I think the American people are going to want some separation,” Jennings said.
“Jennings’ advice comes after he appeared to pitch himself for an open position in the Trump administration.
Following Katie Zacharia’s infamous five-day stint as press secretary in October, Jennings outlined a wish list that lined up neatly with his own resume.
“That person’s gonna be right in the middle of it, so I think you want somebody with as much experience, and maybe has been around D.C. a little bit, and has TV experience, and so on and so forth, and maybe a little management experience, because that office does have a pretty big staff and it does require a little bit of management,” he said.
Jennings has ample television experience and has worked for both George Bush and Mitch McConnell, but assured CNN host Jim Sciutto that he wasn’t self-submitting a job interview on the show.
“Oh me? No, I wouldn’t negotiate my personnel prospects with you here on television,” he said.
Speaking hypothetically, Jennings said he would probably resign from the Trump administration if he were planning a 2028 presidential run. Others have suggested that potential successors should get even closer to Trump.
Prominent Republicans have questioned whether potential successors JD Vance and Marco Rubio are sufficiently aligned with the MAGA movement, with one describing Rubio as not “even close to being MAGA” and another saying Vance “isn’t even MAGA,” according to the New York Times.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…