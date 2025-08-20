Scott Jennings ‘Really Disliked’ for His Views on CNN, Host Admits

CNN host Abby Phillip says she’s well aware that not everyone is thrilled to see GOP strategist Scott Jennings on her panel show NewsNight.

“I know that folks really dislike Scott for his views,” Phillip acknowledged during a conversation with Kara Swisher on the Pivot podcast. “But I would say that there are views that you don’t like, that you think are unfounded, but that are pretty widely shared. I think Scott falls into that category.”

Phillip said that while MAGA cheerleader Jennings has his share of detractors, his pro-Trump commentary reflects positions held by a large swath of voters. Still, she conceded that Jennings can sometimes cross a line on air.

Jennings and Phillip on “NewsNight” in April. CNN

“There are definitely times, if you watch the show, where I will say to Scott and others, ‘just stop,’” she said. “Because we’re not playing whatever game it is that you want to play in this moment.”

Swisher, whose co-host Scott Galloway shares Jennings’ first name, joked about the confusion: “Yeah, off screen me and Scott Jennings play pickleball together.” Phillip laughed before clarifying how she handles the Republican commentator’s style.

“If I detect that what you’re doing is playing a game of ‘let me say something that I think is going to go viral, let me misrepresent what’s being said here to try to create a moment,’ I will stop that,” Phillip explained. “Scott is often involved in such moments.”

The CNN anchor stressed that she applies the same rules to her liberal guests. “There are many times when liberals cross a line, too,” she said.

“They get the same leeway as conservative guests. But there are times I have to stop things,” she said, adding that she dislikes “the personal attacks” that creep into panel exchanges.

Scott Jennings, pictured with Rep. Ritchie Torres, often clashes with Democratic guests. CNN

“They happen more than I would like them to.”

Her remarks come just days after Jennings made headlines for sparring with Democratic operative Julie Roginsky on NewsNight.