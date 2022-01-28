Kansas Man on ‘Mission From God’ Charged With Threatening Biden’s Life
‘BLOOD OF THE LAMB’
A Kansas man claiming he had been told by God to travel to Washington, D.C., to “lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation” has been charged with threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden via a “fatal head wound,” according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast. On Jan. 26, construction contractor Scott Merryman drove from Independence, Kansas, to Hagerstown, Maryland, where he was intercepted by the Secret Service in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel, the complaint states. There, he told agents he “had to deliver a message to President Biden, and advise him that people were fed up with the divisiveness in the country and to turn back to God (or go to hell),” the filing explains. “Merryman made numerous comments about God, being guided by God, cloaked in the ‘blood of the lamb,’ and armored by God.” Agents found a loaded magazine for a .45 on him and a spotting scope in his backpack, which Merryman said was for “recon,” according to the feds.
“I’m coming for his bitch ass sleepy Joe,” Merryman, who does not have a lawyer listed in court records, allegedly told one of the agents. “I’m talking about President Biden and you can quote me.”