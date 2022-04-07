Man Who Groped Sleeping Nurse on Flight Then Yelled ‘Rape’ Gets Prison Time
BAD TRIP
A Missouri man who sexually assaulted a fellow passenger while on an Atlanta-bound flight last March will spend just shy of the next two years in prison, according to a judge’s Wednesday ruling. In addition to his 21 month sentence, Scott Russell Granden, 36, will also have to register as a sex offender. The victim, an emergency room nurse was “exhausted from a hectic day” and “tried to rest” after sitting down next to Granden. She awoke “to discover that Granden’s hand was on her thigh,” according to the Department of Justice. The harassment escalated, with Granden moving his hand up her leg, slapping her on the buttocks, and “at one point, [trying] to kiss her.” After the plane landed, Granden refused to cooperate with officers, instead yelling homophobic and racial slurs. He also pulled down his pants and yelled, “Rape!” according to court records.