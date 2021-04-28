NYC Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer Accused of Sexual Assault by Former Intern
DISTURBING
Scott Stringer, a candidate considered by some to be among the frontrunners in New York City’s mayoral race, has been accused of sexual assault, Gothamist reports. Jean Kim, a political lobbyist, alleged that Stringer assaulted her when she worked for him as an unpaid intern in 2001. He “kissed me using his tongue, put his hand down my pants and groped me inside my underpants,” she said. “He warned me not to tell anyone about it.” Kim said Stringer “demanded to know why I would not have sex with him.”
Stringer, who is the city comptroller and a former state lawmaker, said the allegations were “untrue and do not reflect my interactions with anyone, including any woman or member of my staff.” In a press conference Wednesday, Stringer admitted to having an “on and off relationship” with Kim that was “consensual.” His wife also defended him, saying, “If even a fraction of what he has been accused of is true, I would not stand by him.” Kim said she feared Stringer could destroy her career but she was now disclosing the alleged assault because she’s getting out of politics.