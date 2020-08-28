Scott Walker Apparently Turns Off Own Camera When Anderson Cooper Grills Him
SEE YA
Former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker appeared to tap out of a CNN interview early on Thursday when anchor Anderson Cooper pressed him on Republicans blaming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the civil unrest in Kenosha.
Toward the end of a combative exchange, which featured Walker blasting Democrats for not denouncing violent protests over police brutality, Cooper began grilling the former governor on President Donald Trump’s silence on the Jacob Blake shooting. As the CNN anchor peppered Walker with tough questions about the incident at the heart of the Kenosha protests, Walker could be seen approaching his video camera.
“Looks like we lost our signal,” Cooper said when the video feed was cut. “We apologize for the signal loss but we appreciate Gov. Walker’s time. Sorry. Live television.”