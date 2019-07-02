CHEAT SHEET
BACK IN COURT
Prosecutors Seek Retrial of Humanitarian Aid Volunteer Scott Warren
Federal prosecutors in Arizona announced they would seek a retrial for volunteer Scott Warren after his previous trial ended in a hung jury last month, The Arizona Republic reports. Warren was arrested with two undocumented immigrants last year while setting up surveillance outside of a building used by humanitarian groups to give water and supplies to migrants. In Tucson federal court on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Wright said prosecutors would drop one count of “conspiracy to transport or shield” but would pursue two counts of “harboring an undocumented immigrant” against Warren. Prosecutors also said they offered Warren a plea deal, which would give him no additional jail time if he pleaded guilty to a “misdemeanor of aiding and abetting[.]” If convicted of the felony charges of “harboring” a migrant, he could face up to 20 years in prison. He reportedly has 10 days to take the deal, and U.S. District Judge Raner Collins set the start date of the second trial for Nov. 12.