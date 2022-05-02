Australian Admits He Pushed Scott Johnson Off Cliff Because He Was Gay
A Sydney man who was arrested in 2020 for fatally pushing American mathematician Scott Johnson of a cliff near Manly’s North Head on the coast off Sydney some 32 years ago admitted he did it on purpose. Scott Phillip White, who was charged with Johnson’s murder in May 2020, confessed to the killing when he was arrested. “I pushed a bloke. He went over the edge,” he said, according to a tape that was played at his sentencing hearing in Australia on Monday. White, now 51, pleaded guilty to the murder in January after saying for years that he had actually tried to save Johnson but was unable to grab him before he jumped. For years, he said he had tried to grab Johnson as he fell to his death, but had bragged over the years about pushing him off a cliff that was at the time a popular meeting spot for gay men back when he was a teen. He will be sentenced Tuesday and faces life in prison.