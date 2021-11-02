Scottie Pippen Rips ‘Condescending’ Michael Jordan, Slams ‘The Last Dance’
TWO TO TANGO
Scottie Pippen tore into former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan as “condescending” in his forthcoming memoir, Unguarded. An excerpt of the book, published Tuesday by GQ, detailed Pippen’s chagrin with The Last Dance, the Jordan-centric docuseries on the Bulls, which aired in 2020. “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he wrote, watching the first eight episodes of the ESPN-Netflix project in advance. “On and on it went, the spotlight shining on number 23.”
Pippen and Jordan were teammates from 1987 to 1993, and again from 1995 and 1998. They played a total of 691 games together, winning six championships. In Unguarded, though, Pippen claimed Jordan’s “editorial control” over the series glorified him at the expense of his teammates. “I was nothing more than a prop,” he groused in reference to the series’ second episode, which centered in part on Pippen’s story. “His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.” He also alleged that while Jordan was paid $10 million to appear in the series, Pippen and the other Bulls who were interviewed “didn’t earn a dime.”