Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Comedian Who Found Fame During Covid Pandemic Dies at 63

GONE TOO SOON
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 11.02.24 8:53AM EDT 
Nicola Sturgeon and comedian Janey Godley
Nicola Sturgeon and comedian Janey Godley. X

Scottish comedian Janey Godley, who found fame during the pandemic when she dubbed comedy videos spoofing Scotland’s political leader Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings, has died aged 63, her family has announced. Godley had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021 and shared in September this year that her “chemo ran out of options.” She made headlines in 2016 when she held up a sign stating “Trump is a c---” outside Donald Trump’s Turnberry Golf Resort. Last month, Godley went viral on social media again as she shared a picture of herself holding a t-shirt which said: “Trump is still a c---.” Sturgeon paid tribute to Godley on X, calling her “one of the funniest people I have ever known.”

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Surfer Loses Part of His Leg After Shark Attack in Hawaii
‘I STILL LOVE THE OCEAN’
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 11.02.24 11:14AM EDT 
Maui surfer identified only as Kenji
Maui surfer identified only as Kenji. GoFundMe

A 61-year-old surfer is lucky to be alive after a shark attack at Waiehu Beach Park in Maui on Friday morning, police said. Identified as “Kenji” as part of a GoFundMe to help with his recovery, the local surfer was bitten on the leg shortly after 7 a.m. while sitting on his surfboard. Other surfers reportedly helped him get back to shore after hearing his screams. His right leg was “completely severed just below the knee,” Maui County said in a statement. “I would like to commend the patient for his strength and wherewithal, getting himself to shore. I mean, that’s extraordinary. Whatever Good Samaritans offered assistance, I’d like to commend them as well,” said Maui Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea. “Maui Police Department for their quick action applying two combat application tourniquets to the patient’s leg. That action is often the difference between life and death and of course our own personnel and American Medical Response for the professional services.” Kenji’s friends revealed the surfer said “I still love the ocean” after recovering from surgery.

Read it at Hawaii News Now

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Boost Arousal With This Clinically-Proven Bendable Vibrator
GOOD VIBES
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.18.24 8:07PM EDT 
Published 10.16.24 8:47PM EDT 
MysteryVibe
MysteryVibe.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to sex toys, “clinically proven” and “doctor-recommended” aren’t phrases you’d expect to find under its merits, but MysteryVibe’s bendable Crescendo 2 does more than just all the right spots. According to the brand, a recent study found that the FDA-registered Crescendo 2 vibrator significantly improves pelvic pain and penetration pain in women suffering from genito-pelvic pain and penetration disorder, menopausal symptoms, and arousal issues. The Crescendo 2’s slim ergonomic design allows users to bend it to a variety of customizable positions, allowing for a totally personalized experience—whether solo or partnered.

MysteryVibe Crescendo 2 Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

The innovative sex toy is also designed to precisely pinpoint your unique erogenous zones, from G-spot to P-spot. Plus, it’s equipped with six motors and 16 different settings, so users can seamlessly control the speed, intensity and pattern of the vibrations with the device or using the accompanying app. The versatile vibrator is designed for everyone and suitable for sex toy newbies and veterans alike. It’s no wonder this unique and body-positive vibrator has won several design awards. The best part? You can score 25 percent off this premium sex toy during the brand’s autumn sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Idaho Health Department Is First to Ban Giving COVID-19 Vaccines
CALLNG THE SHOTS
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.01.24 7:34PM EDT 
Published 11.01.24 6:31PM EDT 
COVID-19 Vaccine
The Southwest District Health Department board voted in a narrow decision to ban COVID-19 vaccinations. Michele Tantussi/REUTERS

A regional public health department in Idaho has outright banned COVID-19 jabs, the Associated Press reported Friday. The Southwest District Health Department board, which governs six counties along the Idaho-Oregon border, voted 4-3 against the recommendations of the district’s medical director, Dr. Perry Jansen. “Our request of the board is that we would be able to carry and offer those [vaccines], recognizing that we always have these discussions of risks and benefits,” Jansen said at the meeting last month. “This is not a blind, everybody-gets-a-shot approach. This is a thoughtful approach.” The ban appears to be the first such instance of a U.S. governmental body blocking inoculations, the AP noted. Vaccine misinformation has been proliferated not only at the local and state levels but also nationally by the likes of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump’s transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
MAGA Rapper Sexyy Red Just Voted for Kamala Harris
PLOT TWIST
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 11.01.24 5:25PM EDT 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Sexyy Red performs live during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/FilmMagic)
ryan bakerink/FilmMagic

Rapper Sexyy Red, who just last year was singing Donald Trump’s praises, revealed on Friday that she has cast her vote for Kamala Harris. “I just voted!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!!” she tweeted, adding the hashtag #Kamala4President. In 2023, Sexyy Red pushed back against suggestions that Trump was racist or sexist, saying, “Once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money, aw, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.” And just three months ago, she performed in front a giant inflatable MAGA-style hat that read “Make America Sexyy Again” at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. All of that apparent support led Trump’s team to reportedly pursue Sexyy Red as a potential campaign surrogate. But in July, she shut down rumors that she would be performing at Trump’s Atlanta rally. And now, with just days to go in the race, she has made it very clear who she supports.

Read it at Rolling Stone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Knix Just Launched the First Fully-Customizable Shapewear Line
SHAPIN’ UP TO BE GREAT
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.23.24 1:51PM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 6:47PM EDT 
Knix PerfectCut Shapewear
Knix.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Shapewear has come a long, long way in the past few years, with premium brands launching more inclusive sizing and colorways as well as sexier styles. But never before have we seen customizable shapewear. Knix, a leader in innovative shapewear that is not only flattering but also body-positive and impressively comfortable to wear, recently debuted a game-changing personalized shapewear collection designed to work with your curves—not against them. The new shapewear line is designed with the brand’s patented PerfectCut technology, which allows you to literally tailor the shapewear to fit your body like a bespoke garment. Each of the shapewear items in this collection is designed with velvet perforations, allowing you to trim the item to your exact liking.

Knix PerfectCut Shapewear
Shop At Knix

The collection includes a range of shapewear garments, from high-rise bodysuits to leakproof briefs; Knix has created an industry-disrupting category that allows you to smooth, shape, and adjust your shapewear without going to a tailor. It’s the ultimate way to maximize your wardrobe’s versatility without investing in a handful of new items.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Olympic Boxer Who Faced Firestorm of Criticism Lands ‘Vogue’ Cover
COVER STAR
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.01.24 8:32PM EDT 
Published 11.01.24 7:17PM EDT 
Imane Khelif
Imane Khelif with her gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer who won a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics this year, is featured on the new cover of Arabian Vogue. Khelif was the subject of a torrent of hate and misinformation during the Paris Games, with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling just two of those who questioned her win—and her identity. Allegations doubting her gender were refuted by the International Olympic Committee, who referred to the controversy as “unaccepted hate speech.” Khelif called the ordeal a “very difficult experience” in her interview with the fashion magazine. “Despite winning the gold medal, that one event felt like a whole lifetime,” she said. “I was able to overcome it all thanks to my faith in God, in myself, and my dream. Without such challenges, I would never have become a champion.” Khelif, who Vogue Arabia described her therein as someone “redefining Arab beauty., posed for her photoshoot in structured suiting and punchy tailored pieces. She also talked about her childhood and boxing career, and said she always comes back to one phrase: “In suffering, champions are born.”

Read it at VOGUE ARABIA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Internet Famous Squirrel Euthanized by the State of New York
NUTS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.01.24 7:05PM EDT 
Published 11.01.24 6:03PM EDT 
A squirrel.
Harry Trump/Getty Images

The owners of a squirrel with a dedicated social media following are speaking out after Peanut was seized and euthanized by New York government officials. Michael Longo and his wife, Danielle, told TMZ that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation “raided” their home in search of Peanut Wednesday after anonymous complaints. Although owning a squirrel is illegal in New York, Longo was still shocked by the turn of events. Peanut lived with the couple for seven years and had over half a million followers on Instagram.

“To the group of people who called DEC, there’s a special place in hell for you,” Longo wrote on Instagram. Longo told TMZ that his wife’s immigration status was questioned during the raid, and his pet raccoon was also taken. Both Peanut and his raccoon were euthanized during rabies testing. “For the last 7 years, Peanut has been my best friend,” Longo wrote. “He’s been the center of my world and many of yours for so long, I don’t know how to process this, emotionally.”

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Another Billionaire Media Owner Looking to Offload Iconic Magazine
TIME'S UP?
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.01.24 5:31PM EDT 
Published 11.01.24 5:28PM EDT 
Marc Benioff

Marc Benioff

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The Antenna Group, a Greek media company, is in talks to buy Time from Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff, CNBC reported Friday. Talks are still early, according to CNBC. Benioff bought Time in 2018 for a reported $190 million from Meredith Corp, which owned the media company for less than a year. Early talks with Antenna are to sell Time for $150 million. The possible shake-up comes at a turbulent time for media companies and their billionaire owners. The Washington Post recently shed 10% of its subscriber base after owner Jeff Bezos blocked their endorsement of Kamala Harris. The Los Angeles Times also faced pushback when its billionaire owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, also blocked their Harris endorsement. A spokesperson for Time told CNBC that there is “no agreement” to sell the company, but declined to comment on the talks with Antenna.

Read it at CNBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Trump’s Mother’s Country’s Leader Says Vote Harris–To His Fury
SCOTTISH SNUB
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.01.24 8:07PM EDT 
Published 11.01.24 5:31PM EDT 
GettyImages-148112904_ihgznr
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty

Donald Trump’s Scottish company, which runs his golf courses in the country, has called First Minister of Scotland John Swinney’s endorsement of Kamala Harris “appalling,” according to the BBC. “People in the United States of America should vote for Kamala Harris,” Swinney said to reporters earlier this week. “And I’ve not come to that conclusion only because Donald Trump is opposed to Scottish independence.” (Trump, whose mother was born and raised in Scotland before emigrating to the United States, said on the Flagrant podcast earlier this month that he hopes Scotland stays with the United Kingdom.) Trump International Scotland subsequently released a statement condemning Swinney‘s support of Trump’s rival. “The Trump family has shown unwavering commitment to Scotland—pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the Scottish economy—and driving many tens of thousands of international visitors to Scotland every year,” spokeswoman Sarah Malone said. “It is appalling to see the first minister, who talks of the need to encourage economic growth, insult this commitment and all the people involved in delivering world-class services here in Scotland.”

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This AI-Powered Coaching App Makes It Easier to Form Healthy Habits
SIMPLE PLAN
Scouted Staff
Published 11.01.24 5:51PM EDT 
Man and woman flexing in front of purple background
Simple App

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Losing weight is challenging—but finding the right resource to support your journey is another headache in itself. From exorbitant prices to restrictive and ineffective protocols, the diet industry lacks solutions that make meaningful differences at a reasonable price. If you’re ready to embrace a healthier lifestyle, Simple can help you improve without breaking the bank or altering your lifestyle dramatically.

Simple is an innovative, AI-powered app that offers personalized coaching to empower you to make smarter wellness decisions. Leveraging a safe, expert-backed scientific method, Simple guides you through the process of losing weight with a focus on long-term well-being.

Simple App
Use code BFCM70 to get 70% off
Subscribe At Simple App

The Simple process begins with a survey about your goals, preferences and past weight loss experiences, which is used to build a personalized plan that aligns with your lifestyle. Once you’ve signed up, Simple provides access to tools like food logging, nutritional scanning, and daily workout plans. Simple also emphasizes intermittent fasting, so the app includes a tracker to ensure you’re cutting back on calories in a safe way.

To make things even easier, Simple also features Avo, an AI-powered wellness assistant that instantly answers your questions. In other words, you’ll have a 24/7 resource to turn to for healthy recipe ideas, workout suggestions, and more. As you interact with Avo, it better understands your preferences, ensuring its advice is tailored specifically to your needs.

Best of all, Simple offers affordable subscriptions so you can reap its benefits without blowing your budget. Sign up using the code BFCM70, and you’ll even get an extra 70 percent off your plan!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Gayle King Addresses Meg Thee Stallion Calling Her a ‘B***h’
‘NOTHING BUT LOVE’
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.01.24 7:52PM EDT 
Published 11.01.24 4:01PM EDT 
GettyImages-1127339919_nhiqkf
Gayle King also responded to Megan Thee Stallion admitting that she lied during their interview. Dia Dipasupil

Megan Thee Stallion has admitted to lying to journalist Gayle King during a 2022 TV interview, but King responded that she has nothing but love for the rapper. Stallion made the confession in her newly released Amazon documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, and called King a “b---h” during her explanation. “Yes, b---h. I lied to Gayle King, b---h. First of all, I ain’t know that b---h was even finna ask me about that s–-t. I thought we was gonna talk about this shooting,” said Stallion, referring to her being shot in the foot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez. He was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison last year. When King asked Stallion if the two had a sexual relationship, she said they were just close friends. However, that was a lie, according to Stallion, revealing that she slept with Lanez one or twice while “out of her mind” drunk. King said there are no hard feelings, especially considering everything she has been through. “I have nothing but great, great love and respect for Meg Thee Stallion. Cheering her on always,” King said. “I got nothing but love for Meg Thee Stallion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Seinfeld Blasts Elite School for Election Distress Day-Off
OVERLY SAFE SPACE
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.01.24 1:02PM EDT 
Carlos Barria/ Reuters
The comedian said the Ethical Culture Fieldston School was teaching kids to “buckle.” Carlos Barria/ Reuters

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has blasted an elite New York City private school for letting students stay home if they feel “too emotionally distressed” to attend class after the election. The Ethical Culture Fieldston School will not assign homework on Election Day, and excused absences are allowed on Wednesday or whatever day the results are announced, The New York Times reported. The school, which has three campuses and costs more than $65,500 per year to attend, will also make psychologists available to students throughout the week. It’s likely to be a “high-stakes and emotional time” regardless of who wins, the school told parents. Seinfeld’s two sons attended Fieldston, though he told the Times that his family couldn’t stand decisions like the Election Day leniency. His younger son transferred in eighth grade. “This is why the kids hated it,” he said. “What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people? To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing, for ungodly sums of money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
obsessedI Can’t Get Over Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe’s E.T. Halloween Costumes
Kevin Fallon
obsessedThe FBI Railroads a Real Housewife’s Engagement in ‘RHOC’ Finale
Alec Karam
obsessed‘Juror No. 2’: 94-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Proves That He’s Still the Greatest
Nick Schager
obsessedEvery Episode of ‘The West Wing,’ Ranked Worst to Best
Jack Francis
obsessed‘The Diplomat’ Season 2: Inside the Bombshell Finale Cliffhangers
Emma Fraser