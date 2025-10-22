Scottish Government Demands Millions Over Trump’s Golf Trip
Raging Scottish politicians are demanding their money back after forking out millions to host President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance this summer. Scotland’s finance secretary is asking for a $37.3 million reimbursement from the U.K. government following the pair’s jaunts across the pond. In July, Trump visited his golf courses in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire for four days. Vance then came the following month, also for around four days. Britain’s central government in London has refused to give the money back, saying it was “not official U.K. Government business.” It also reminded Scotland that it is responsible for the cost of its own policing. Now, Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison has written to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray, demanding “full reimbursement.” She bemoaned the “substantial operational and financial burdens on Scottish public services, particularly Police Scotland.” Policing Trump’s visit pulled in 4,000 officers a day and cost the equivalent of $26.6 million, she said. Vance’s visit cost a further $8 million. While both men’s trips were private, she claimed they were “diplomatically significant,” The Independent reports. She also added that they were “not initiated by the Scottish Government.”