Scottish First Minister’s Brother-in-Law Arrested Over Window Fall: Report
‘SERIOUS INJURIES’
The brother-in-law of Scotland’s first minister was arrested on Monday in connection with an incident in which a man was seriously injured after falling from an apartment window, according to The Scottish Sun. Ramsay El-Nakla, 35, the younger brother of First Minister Humza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia, was taken into custody as he was preparing to leave a court appearance related to drug offenses. El-Nakla was arrested last Thursday along with Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, with the trio facing charges of supplying heroin along with possession of cocaine and cannabis. All three were arrested again in connection with a 36-year-old man falling from a residential building in Dundee last Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital “with serious injuries,” Police Scotland said. On Monday, First Minister Yousaf said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the matter at this stage.