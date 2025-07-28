Scottish Locals Are Furious With Trump’s Visit
Donald Trump’s presence in Scotland has caused a storm of backlash ever since his arrival on Friday, which saw the front page of Scottish daily newspaper The National display the blunt headline: “CONVICTED US FELON TO ARRIVE IN SCOTLAND.” Over the weekend, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dumfries, many of them carrying signs with uniquely Scottish barbs. “Sorry, I can’t hear your bulls--- over her bagpipes,” read the sign of one demonstrator, who walked alongside a person playing the pipes. “You were shite in Home Alone 2," another placard read. “Trump not welcome,” read a sign in the hands of a woman dressed like a Handmaid’s Tale character. More than 1,000 protesters demonstrated outside the U.S. Consulate in Edinburgh on Saturday, according to The Washington Post. More protests are scheduled for Monday. The president’s five day visit to the UK includes stops at his Scottish golf courses, Trump Turnberry and Trump International Scotland, which have long been a source of controversy and frustration for locals. Trump has a personal connection to Scotland. His mother, Mary Anne McLeod, was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis. He announced Sunday that he had reached a trade deal with the European Union, prompting his vice president, JD Vance, to chime in about media coverage. “The entire European press is singing the president’s praises right now, amazed at the deal he negotiated on behalf of Americans,” Vance wrote on X. “Tomorrow the American media will undoubtedly run headlines like ‘Donald Trump Only Got 99.9 Percent of What He Asked For.’”