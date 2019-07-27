CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SNEAKY
Scottish Man Who Faked His Death in Rape Case Arrested
Read it at Associated Press
Kim Vincent Avis, a 55-year-old Scottish national wanted on 24 counts of rape in Scotland who was previously thought to have committed suicide in Carmel, California, was arrested in Colorado. Avis, who also goes under the alias Ken Gordon-Avis, was reported missing near Monastery Beach, a popular suicide location dubbed “mortuary Beach,” by his 17-year-old son in February, but police suspected the disappearance may be a hoax from the beginning. Avis will now face additional charges in the U.S. before being extradited to Scotland.