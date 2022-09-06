Scottish Officials Nix ‘Period Dignity’ Office After Hiring a Man
BLOODY HELL
A Scotland region’s choice hire for their new “period dignity” office didn’t impress the public the way they thought it would, leading them to scrap the position entirely on Tuesday. Jason Grant became the country’s first Tayside period dignity lead when Scotland legalized universal access to menstrual products in mid-August, making it the first country in the world to offer free tampons and pads. But Grant faced vocal criticism, particularly on social media, for being appointed to a role responsible for educating the region on issues like menstruation and menopause—because he’s a man. But instead of hiring a woman to do the job, the Period Dignity Working Group that appointed Grant has decided to do away with the role altogether. “It is regrettable that given the threats and abuse leveled at individuals in recent weeks, the period dignity regional lead officer role will not continue,” said a Period Dignity Working Group spokesman in a statement reported by The Guardian. “The working group is now looking closely at alternative ways to deliver these vital services.”