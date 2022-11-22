SCOTUS Rules House Dems Can Have Trump’s Tax Returns
After years of back and forth through the country’s judicial system, the U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously decided to block Trump’s final effort to withhold his tax returns, allowing their release to the House Ways and Means Committee. It is currently unclear how long it will take the committee to receive the documents, but the Democrat-led panel is on a strict deadline, as Republicans are expected to withdraw the request in January when they take back the majority in the House. The legal dispute began in April 2019, when the committee’s chairman, Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), requested the former president’s tax returns as a part of a probe into the efficacy of the IRS’ presidential audit program. Trump attorneys fought tooth and nail against the request, claiming that the committee was instead interested in publishing the documents to the public.