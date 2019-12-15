SCOTUS Must Decide if Courts Will Condone Trump’s Illegality

The Supreme Court is set to hear three cases about demands for Donald Trump’s financial records. None of them expressly concern impeachment; yet these cases may play a major role in determining whether courts will countenance the president acting without accountability to the Constitution or laws of the nation.

And that, at bottom, is what the impeachment of Donald Trump is all about.

Two of the cases concern subpoenas Congress issued to Trump’s accountants, Mazars USA, and his banks for tax returns and other financial information, initially as part of its normal course of legislative oversight functions. As two appellate courts stated, they are not close cases, because the Supreme Court has long recognized that Congress possesses broad authority to investigate potential misconduct—including presidential misconduct—as a necessary part of considering potential legislative remedies.