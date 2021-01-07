CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
SCOTUS Denies Rep. Gohmert’s Attempt to Overturn Election Results
DENIED
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Republican legislators’ last-ditch attempt to block the results of the 2020 election. In a filing to the high court Tuesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked the justices to allow Vice President Mike Pence to contest the election results before an official congressional vote count that day. (He and other Republican legislators had previously tried and failed to sue Pence into contesting the results of the election.) But in a one-sentence decision by Justice Samuel Alito, the Court denied this final request. Congress voted to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory early Wednesday morning.