SCOTUS Gives Trump Go-Ahead to Deport 500,000 Migrants

The Supreme Court has paved the way for the Trump administration to deport 532,000 undocumented migrants.

The highest court’s new ruling allows the government to revoke the temporary legal status granted by former President Joe Biden’s administration to migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti.

The half-million migrants in the United States under the Biden program from those countries can now be deported. Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has sought to remove undocumented immigrants en masse.

The ruling Friday was an emergency order, so it was unsigned and did not include an explanation for the decision. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the ruling.

Two liberal justices, Ketanji Brown Jackson (top right) and Sonia Sotomayor (bottom left), dissented from the ruling. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters

However, two of the court’s liberal justices—Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor—dissented from the decision.

The court’s third liberal justice, Elena Kagan, was not listed among those who dissented, and a spokesperson for the Supreme Court declined to comment on the matter when reached by the Daily Beast.

In a scathing dissent, Jackson argued that the court had “plainly botched” the ruling because the government had failed to show that denying the emergency injunction request would cause “irreparable harm.”

She wrote that the decision gives migrants the “unbearable” choice between leaving the United States of their own volition or risking deportation by staying. But Jackson also argued it was bad for American society.

“No one disputes that social and economic chaos will ensue if that many noncitizen parolees are suddenly and summarily remanded,” she wrote.

A Massachusetts district court had ruled against the government, deciding that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was not allowed to revoke the temporary status for the entire group of migrants.

Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem has pushed to carry out Trump’s deportation effort. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the application to the Supreme Court, D. John Sauer, Trump’s solicitor general, argued that the lower court’s ruling instituted a “de facto permanent injunction” against the government by requiring it to consider migrants’ status case by case.

Sauer claimed that the government would suffer harm if the application were not granted because the decision would “irreparably injure our democratic system” by limiting the president’s power.

Trump and his administration have railed against judges who have blocked his agenda, calling for their impeachment and deeming them “radical left lunatics.”

The Supreme Court has handed the Trump administration both victories and defeats in its efforts to deport large numbers of immigrants. In April, it prevented the administration from using a 200-year-old wartime law as the basis for deportations. This month, however, it allowed the government to deport a group of Venezuelans who had been shielded from removal because of a Biden-era protection.